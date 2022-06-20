York, Geneva wrap up weekend play at Cornerstone Senior Classic

YORK – The York Cornerstone Senior Kings and Geneva each closed the book on the Cornerstone Senior Classic with a pair of games over the weekend. York fell 10-8 to Millard on Saturday and 11-0 to Chick-Fil-A on Sunday to end the week with a 1-2 mark after Thursday’s win over UBC, while Geneva went 0-3 and was outscored by a combined 35-8 in its defeats.

Chick-Fil-A 15, Geneva 0

Chick-Fil-A got to Geneva starter Treven Stassines early with a six-run first inning and added a second six-run outburst in the fifth, more than enough cushion to pull away for a 15-0 win Friday evening.

Geneva mustered just one hit offensively on a Tyler Due single in the third – and Due got thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit into a double. The only other Geneva baserunner was Ayden Wusk, who drew a walk in the second inning.

Chick-Fil-A, meanwhile, racked up 15 runs on 13 hits in the victory. Stassines tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine runs – eight earned – on nine hits and three walks with a strikeout. Brayden Rut pitched an inning and gave up seven earned runs on five hits with three walks and one punchout, while Preston Komenda retired the only batter he faced in a brief relief stint.

Millard 10, York 8

York opened the scoring early, as Garrett Bonnell ripped a two-out single to left field in the bottom of the first. Marshall McCarthy drove in courtesy runner Cameron Logston with an RBI double to left, while Trevor Vodicka added a double to left of his own, scoring McCarthy and giving the Cornerstone Kings a 2-0 lead after one inning.

The Sox got on the board against York starter Trey Richert with a run in the top of the second, but the Kings’ offense stayed hot. Caleb Sahling ripped a one-out double to deep center field but got thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple before Dakota Brown reached on an error to extend the inning.

York capitalized on the defensive miscue, as Isaac Stark worked a four-pitch walk and Noah Jones cranked a two-run double to center field, padding the Kings’ lead to 4-1.

Millard scored twice in the top of the third and added another in the fourth to slowly chip away at the lead, tying the game on Sebastian Peters’ solo shot over the right-field wall. York went down in order in the home half as the teams went to the fifth inning knotted at four.

The game didn’t stay tied for long. After a one-out walk, Millard’s Landon Tillquist crushed the first pitch of the at-bat five rows deep into the bleachers beyond the left-field wall for a two-run blast that put the Sox on top. Millard added a third run in the inning to pad its lead to 7-4, then retired the York bats in order in the bottom of the frame.

The Kings kept Millard off the board in the top of the sixth but still trailed by three. That’s when York’s offense, which had gone three-up, three-down in three consecutive innings after the fast start, suddenly regained its form.

McCarthy and Vodicka notched back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the sixth before Logston drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out for Carter Culotta.

The first baseman drew a full count against Millard reliever Brady Demoss. With nowhere to put Culotta, Demoss missed the zone for ball four, forcing in the fifth York run.

The bases-loaded walk prompted a pitching change as Sahling stepped to the plate. He hit a ground ball to second base, but a run scored on the fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners with one away.

Brown struck out for the second out as Stark stepped into the batter’s box. The centerfielder cashed in the scoring opportunity, smacking a line drive to center field for a double to tie the game.

Jones then drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases, but Millard first baseman Andrew Cavalieri made a terrific defensive stop on a ground ball from Bonnell to end the inning and escape further damage.

The Sox quickly regained the lead on a walk and three consecutive singles in the top of the seventh, sending York to its last at-bat needing three runs to extend the game.

McCarthy singled on a ground ball up the middle and Vodicka drew a walk before a wild pitch put runners on the corners. The Kings dialed up a double steal and Millard got the out at second, but McCarthy scored to cut the deficit to two.

However, York got no closer as a fly out and ground out ended the inning and the ballgame to clinch a 10-8 Millard win.

McCarthy went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in a run to lead the Kings offensively, while Jones and Vodicka each went 2-for-3 with a walk. Jones led York with two RBIs, while Stark, McCarthy, Vodicka, Culotta and Sahling each added one.

The Kings racked up nine hits and five walks but allowed 13 hits – including two home runs – and five walks against the Millard lineup.

Richert tossed 2 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on four hits and a walk with one strikeout, while Jones pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed a solo home run as his only hit with no walks and one whiff.

McCarthy took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings. He also fanned a pair of batters.

Louisville/Weeping Water 11, Geneva 7

Geneva held a 12-8 edge in hits but could not overcome 10 errors as Louisville/Weeping Water held on for an 11-7 win Saturday.

Stassines put Geneva on the board early with a two-run double to center field. The catcher would come around to score on an error, while Luke Kimbrough knocked in another run with a two-out single to right field, giving Geneva a 4-0 lead.

The early cushion did not last, as Louisville/Weeping Water plated five runs in the bottom of the first thanks to six Geneva errors. Geneva took the lead back in the third on a two-RBI single off the bat of Kole Svec, but LWW scored three in the home half of the frame to regain the lead before adding another run in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

Trailing 11-6, Geneva rallied in the seventh, as Komenda hammered a leadoff double to center field and scored on a passed ball. Kimbrough added a two-out double to right field and Peyton Pribyl singled to center, but LWW threw Kimbrough out at the plate to end the game and preserve an 11-7 win.

Due, Stassines, Svec and Kimbrough each notched multiple hits on the day, while Svec and Stassines drove in a pair of runs apiece.

Dakota Nun took the loss on the mound, allowing seven hits and four walks with one strikeout in 5 1/3 innings. However, Nun’s defense did him no favors, as eight of his 10 runs given up were unearned. Komenda recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning and allowed a run on a hit and a walk.

Chick-Fil-A 11, York 0

Chick-Fil-A exploded for four runs in the third to break open what had been a scoreless tie, then put the game away with six runs in the fifth to pull away in an 11-0 win.

Bonnell notched two of York’s five hits, while Logston tallied a double and McCarthy and Jones both recorded a single.

Stark took the loss for the Kings, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks with one strikeout in four innings. Vodicka pitched one relief inning and allowed six runs on four hits and a walk with one whiff.

Omaha 9, Geneva 1

The Omaha Spikes scored in each of the first four innings, and while Kellan Wusk hammered a solo shot to left field to lead off the top of the fifth it was too little too late to change the outcome for Geneva in a 9-1 loss Sunday.

Geneva committed five errors and notched just two hits – Wusk’s blast and a Stassines single in the top of the first. Omaha, in contrast, tallied nine runs on seven hits.

Due took the loss, allowing six runs – two earned – on five hits and a walk in three innings. He also fanned four Spikes batters. Isaac Janing pitched one inning and allowed three runs, all of them unearned, with two hits and a walk.