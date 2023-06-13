HASTINGS – The Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings played host to the District 7 softball tournament over the weekend, where the York Fusion 18s racked up a 2-2 record in four games. York dropped its opener to Meridian but rebounded with wins over Fairbury and Seward before falling to Beatrice in the final game of the weekend.

Meridian 5, York 1

The two sides went to the sixth inning knotted at one run apiece, but Meridian pulled away in the final inning with a four-run outburst to secure the 5-1 win. The late rally came thanks to three singles and a two-run double.

Both sides collected six hits, but York only managed to push one run across the plate. Kynli Combs led the Fusion at the dish with a 2 for 3 outing, while Maggie Rauert, Sophia Liston, McKenzie Linder and Ellie Peterson all recorded singles. Peterson and Linder each drew one of the Fusion’s two walks and Peterson scored the team’s only run.

Megan Wright took the loss in the circle, allowing five runs – all of them earned – on six hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.

York 16, Fairbury 3

The Fusion rebounded from their opening loss, exploding for 10 runs in the top of the first and rolling to a 16-3 blowout win over the Fairbury Elite.

York took the lead two batters into the game as Linder led off with an infield single, stole second and scored when Peterson ripped a double into center field. Peterson then swiped third base and scored on Wright’s sac fly, but the Fusion weren’t close to done.

Rauert and Combs both drew walks and Lily Kowalski cashed in with an RBI double into right field. Madison Hills drove in a run with a single of her own, making it 4-0 York.

After Zoey Cornett singled to load the bases, Linder doubled home two runs and Peterson singled in another. Wright singled and Rauert delivered a double to center field as York sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning and racked up 10 runs.

Fairbury got one back in the bottom of the frame on an RBI ground out, but York went back to work in the second as Hills walks and Sierra Rasmussen singled to put runners on the corners with one away for Cornett, who knocked in a run on an RBI ground out.

Linder followed with her third hit in three trips to the plate, this one an RBI single to left field, and Peterson walked but a ground out ended the inning.

The Elite added another run in the bottom of the second, but the Fusion again had an immediate answer.

Combs reached on a one-out single and Hills answered with an RBI double before Rasmussen sent a fly ball into left field for an RBI single. Cornett doubled to put two runners on for Linder, who drove in both with a single before Fairbury finally got out of the inning.

The Elite scored once in the third but it wasn’t nearly enough as York closed out a 16-3 win. The Fusion racked up 16 hits compared to two for Fairbury. Linder led the way as the leadoff hitter finished 4 for 4 and drove in six runs, while Peterson was 2 for 3 with a single, double, walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Together, the duo finished a combined 5 for 6 and drove in half of the Fusion’s 16 runs from the top two spots in the lineup. Hills, Rasmussen and Cornett also notched multi-hit outings; Hills recorded a pair of RBIs while the latter two drove in one run apiece.

Combs, Kowalski, Rauert and Wright each finished with one hit as everybody in the York lineup tallied at least one base knock.

Hills earned the win for the Fusion, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks with one strikeout across three innings.

York 8, Seward 7

The Fusion built an early 8-0 lead behind a six-run second inning, but the Seward Illusion roared back with three in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth before the comeback bid fell one run short in an 8-7 York win.

After going down in order in the top of the first, York made up for it in the second as Rauert led off with a double and Combs singled to put runners on the corners for Kowalski, who delivered an RBI ground out to put the Fusion on the board.

Hills crushed an RBI double to center field, Rasmussen legged out an infield single to knock in another run and Cornett singled to put runners on the corners with one down. York then got aggressive on the base paths to put up three more runs and take a 6-0 lead.

Seward loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the second but did not score and York answered back with two more runs in the top of the third.

Despite trailing 8-0, Seward whittled away at the deficit with three runs in the bottom of the third, then scored four more in the fourth and had the tying run on third base with two outs, but Kowalski tracked down a fly ball in left field for the final out to secure the one-run victory.

Rauert and Combs both went 2 for 2 at the dish to lead York offensively, while Rasmussen, Cornett, Hills and Linder also tallied hits as the Fusion outhit Seward 8-7.

Hills tossed 3 2/3 innings to earn the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk with seven Ks.

SENE Pumas 8, York 5

York fell behind early 6-1 but got back into the game with a four-run fourth inning before ultimately falling a little short in an 8-5 loss.

The Fusion’s fourth-inning rally started when York loaded the bases with nobody out and Rasmussen drove in a run with a one-out single to left field. Linder then knocked in another with a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk and Peterson laced a two-out, two-run single into right field, trimming the deficit to one run.

However, York was unable to push the tying run across the plate as a strikeout ended the threat and the Pumas answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth to provide the final 8-5 margin.

Rauert had two of the Fusion’s four hits, while Linder was 0 for 0 with a pair of walks. Rasmussen went 1 for 2 with a single and an RBI and Peterson went 1 for 2 with two runs batted in.

Hills took the loss in the circle, allowing five runs on six hits with a pair of walks and a strikeout.