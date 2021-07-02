York Fusion 18-U down David City, Gresham

GRESHAM – The York Fusion 18-U took on both David City and Gresham on Thursday night and emerged with a pair of victories, toppling the Crossfire 6-2 and the Blackbirds 11-1 in Gresham.
York found itself in an early hole against David City, as the Crossfire plated a pair of runs in the top of the first against starter Alexis Linder. Linder escaped the inning without allowing further damage after she coaxed a popup to second baseman Hallie Newman, who caught the ball and fired over to first to complete the inning-ending double play.
Unfazed by the early 2-0 deficit, York responded immediately in the bottom of the inning. Marina Saeger opened with a leadoff single, while Linder drew a one-out walk to put a pair of runners on for Jami Hoblyn.
Hoblyn cashed in, cranking a double to score Saeger. With runners on second and third, Ashleigh Hills grounded out for the second out of the inning – but as soon as the third baseman threw to first, Linder took off. She beat the throw to the plate, tying the game before a Mattie Pohl ground out ended the inning.
Linder worked around a one-out walk to keep the Crossfire off the board in the second, and Ellie Peterson reached on a one-out single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the inning.
Reagan Fries singled, driving in Peterson and giving York a 3-2 lead. Lauryn Mattox followed with a single of her own, but Saeger grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Linder struck out the side in order in the top of the third, giving the bats a chance to extend the lead.
Cori Combs singled to lead off the inning, while Linder drew her second walk of the game. With one out, Hills cranked a double into right-center field, scoring a run. Pohl walked to load the bases, but Newman struck out and it looked like David City might escape the jam.
However, Peterson came through with an RBI single to score Hoblyn. Another run scored on a hit-by-pitch before a fielder’s choice ended the inning as York took a 6-2 lead.
The four-run lead held until the game reached its time limit in the bottom of the sixth, as Linder tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to preserve the 6-2 win.
After a rocky first inning, Linder retired 15 of 16 Crossfire batters over the final five innings. She finished the game allowing two runs on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings to earn the complete game win.
The Fusion took on the Gresham Blackbirds in the final game of the night. Gresham drew first blood, pushing across a run in the bottom of the first against Mattox on Mallory Rozendal’s RBI groundout.
In the top of the second, York blew the game wide open against Gresham starter Ava Fischer. With two outs and runners on first and second, Abrielle Linder produced an RBI single to tie the game.
A Gresham error kept the inning alive, as a Fries reached safely and a run scored to five the Fusion a 2-1 lead. Mattox drew a walk to load the bases, and Fischer’s wild pitch brought in another run. Combs hit a ground ball to shortstop, but the ball went under the fielder’s glove and into left field as two runs scored.
Alexis Linder singled to put two runners on for Hoblyn, who singled home Combs as York extended the lead to 6-1. Hills stepped to the plate for the second time in the inning and reached on a Fischer error as the seventh York run crossed the plate.
Pohl cashed in on the miscue, cranking a ball into deep left-center field for a two-RBI double. Newman struck out looking to end the inning, but not before the Fusion had scored nine runs on four hits, aided by four Gresham errors.
The Fusion tacked on another run in the third after Peterson doubled to left-center and scored on a Fries groundout. Mattox worked around a two-out single in the bottom of the inning after after Pohl picked off the runner at first base.
Combs singled to lead off the top of the fourth, while Alexis Linder followed with a double off the left-field wall. Hoblyn drove in a run on a sac fly, but a pair of dead ball outs ended the inning on the base paths.
Kailey Ziegler led off the bottom of the fourth with a single – her second hit of the game – but Mattox retired the next three batters to end the game and give the Fusion an 11-1 win. Mattox earned the win in the circle, allowing a run on five hits with a strikeout in four innings of work.