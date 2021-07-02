York Fusion 18-U down David City, Gresham

A Gresham error kept the inning alive, as a Fries reached safely and a run scored to five the Fusion a 2-1 lead. Mattox drew a walk to load the bases, and Fischer’s wild pitch brought in another run. Combs hit a ground ball to shortstop, but the ball went under the fielder’s glove and into left field as two runs scored.

Alexis Linder singled to put two runners on for Hoblyn, who singled home Combs as York extended the lead to 6-1. Hills stepped to the plate for the second time in the inning and reached on a Fischer error as the seventh York run crossed the plate.

Pohl cashed in on the miscue, cranking a ball into deep left-center field for a two-RBI double. Newman struck out looking to end the inning, but not before the Fusion had scored nine runs on four hits, aided by four Gresham errors.

The Fusion tacked on another run in the third after Peterson doubled to left-center and scored on a Fries groundout. Mattox worked around a two-out single in the bottom of the inning after after Pohl picked off the runner at first base.

Combs singled to lead off the top of the fourth, while Alexis Linder followed with a double off the left-field wall. Hoblyn drove in a run on a sac fly, but a pair of dead ball outs ended the inning on the base paths.

Kailey Ziegler led off the bottom of the fourth with a single – her second hit of the game – but Mattox retired the next three batters to end the game and give the Fusion an 11-1 win. Mattox earned the win in the circle, allowing a run on five hits with a strikeout in four innings of work.