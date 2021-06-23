York Fusion 18-U crushes Aurora 7-0

AURORA – The York offense broke the game open early with four first-inning runs, Alexis Linder allowed two baserunners in five innings, and the Fusion 18-U cruised to a 7-0 win at Aurora on Tuesday night.

York’s lineup roared out of the gate, as five of the first six batters reached base. Ashleigh Hills, Linder, Marina Saeger and Baylie Holthus all came around to score, but Morann Ronne was stranded on second base after Hallie Newman and Ellie Peterson both struck out to end the inning.

Staked to an early 4-0 lead, Linder sat Aurora down in order in each of the first two innings. The Fusion offense, meanwhile, tacked on another pair of runs in the second inning thanks to an RBI triple from Hills and RBI double from Linder.

York threatened again in the third as Newman and Peterson both reached base safely, but the Fusion couldn’t drive in either runner.

Linder allowed her first baserunner of the game with one out in the bottom of the third, but she rebounded to strike out the next two batters and keep the shutout intact. She pitched her third 1-2-3 inning of the ballgame in the bottom of the fourth as the Fusion carried a 6-0 lead into the fifth inning.