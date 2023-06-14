YORK – The York Fusion 16-18 U got all the runs they would need on Wednesday night in the bottom of the first as they scored four times on their way to a 15-1 three inning win at the York Ballpark Complex.

York gave up a single run in the top of the second as Red Cloud actually had the bases loaded when starting pitcher Madison Hills recorded a strikeout to end the Red Cloud threat.

The Fusion went to work in the bottom of the inning with 11 runs on eight hits and Red Cloud put two runners on in the top of their third but could not push any runs across and the game ended via the 12-run rule after three innings.

In the top of the first, Megan Wright doubled to score McKenzie Linder who was aboard on a walk and Wright came in to score on Ellie Peterson’s single to make it 2-0.

In the top of the first York stole four bases setting up their hitters with runners in scoring position the entire first frame.

Three York girls had multiple hit games led by Sierra Rasmussen who was 2 for 2 with three RBI’s; Kinder also had two hits, scored two runs and recorded a stolen base.

Centerfielder Ellie Peterson had two hits in two trips to the plate and she collected two RBIs.

The Fusion ran wild on the bases with 18 stolen bases.

Hills allowed two hits, one run which was unearned and she pitched three innings.

Red Cloud’s two hits came courtesy of K. Kucers and A. Minnek.

The two teams played a second game and the results of that game can be found in Friday’s sports page.

Red Cloud 010- 1 2 3

York Fusion 47x-15 12 1