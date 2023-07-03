YORK – Before the rains came on Saturday, shutting down afternoon action at the York Ring in July Softball Tournament at the York Ballpark Complex, the York Fusion 14-U had already taken care of business in their pool.

Early morning action on Saturday had the Fusion coming back from a 6-3 deficit against Columbus Havoc RLBL for the 10-6 win and in their second game the York 14-U slipped past eventual tournament champion Prodigy 12-U Mascaranez 4-3.

On Sunday York faced a second meeting with Prodigy and this time the bats could not get the offense rolling and Prodigy posted the 4-1 win.

In the finals, Prodigy defeated Havoc 6-5 and they claimed the Ring in July 14-U division championship.

Both of the teams in the finals suffered losses to the Fusion and all three teams in the York team’s pool finished in the top three of the six team bracket. Prodigy defeated Havoc 6-5 in the championship game.

The Fusion will take a 23-16-1 record to Hastings on Friday for the Class C State Softball Tournament. York will take on the winner of the

York Fusion 10 Columbus Havoc 6

It took a pair of comebacks against the Columbus Havoc before the Fusion picked up the 10-6 win on Saturday.

The Havoc led 2-0 after the top of the first and a four-run Havoc third put the Columbus girls up 6-3.

York trailed 2-0 in the first, but got one run back when Mira Garrett singled and eventually came all the way around to score on a steal of home.

After shutting down the Havoc in their half of the second, Hayley Mattox ripped a two-out single to put the hosts on top 3-2.

After the Havoc answered with a four-run third, the Fusion plated seven in their half of the third as they opened the frame with five straight hits including a Kynlee Westwood triple and run scoring doubles off the bat of both Blakelyn Munoz-Rowe and Birkley Gray.

The Havoc helped the Fusion out with three dropped third strikes resulting in the runner reaching first to keep the inning alive.

York finished with nine hits as Andi Winterrowd had two hits and drove in three runs and Mattox had one hit and two RBI, while Gray also had one hit and a pair of runs batted in.

Westwood was the pitcher of record scattering six hits, six runs and recording one K.

York Fusion 4 Prodigy 3

Prodigy led 3-0 as the York girls came to bat in the bottom of the third.

Two straight walks to Kendyl Hirschfeld and Mylie Linder set the table and Garrett smacked an inside-the-park home run to tie the game at 3-3.

Mattox and Westwood drew two-out walks and Mattox would eventually steal home to put the Fusion on top to stay.

Prodigy out hit the Fusion 5-3 in the game as Garrett had two hits and drove in three runs, while Gray tripled for the only other hit.

Westwood tossed four innings and allowed three runs, two earned and she recorded two K’s for the win.

Sunday Tournament

Prodigy 4 York 1

York did not record a hit in the loss as two Prodigy pitchers combined to toss the no-hitter.

Garrett was credited with the team’s only RBI in the bottom of third.

Mylinder walked to walked to open the third and she stole second and third base and scored on a fielder’s choice.

Prodigy led 1-0 in the first and scored three times in the third.

Westwood gave up 10 hits, fourth runs, three earned and she struckout four batters.