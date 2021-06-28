York Fusion 14-U cruise against Lincoln

Lilly Kowalski drew a walk, and the Locos failed to quickly get the ball back to the pitcher. Scamehorn capitalized on the lackadaisical effort to score on the play and give York a 6-1 lead.

Sophia Liston and McKenzie Linder both grounded out to end the inning, but not before all 10 York hitters had batted in the inning as the Fusion turned a one-run deficit into a five-run lead.

Mattox issued a leadoff walk in the top of the second, but Hills threw a strike to Wright in time to catch the runner trying to steal second. Mattox then struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Wright and Rasmussen notched singles to lead off the bottom of the second, and Mattox crushed a ball to deep center field. The center fielder caught it for the first out of the inning, but both Wright and Rasmussen scored on the play to give York an 8-1 lead.

Gartner singled with two outs and stole second and third, but Hills fouled out to first base to end the inning.

In the top of the third, Mattox worked around a one-out walk after Hills and Wright again caught the runner trying to steal second base to keep the Locos off the board.