York Fusion 14-U blank Garland

Suddenly, York led 8-0 with runners on first and second and nobody out. Gartner was retired on an infield fly and Hills grounded into a fielder’s choice to third base for two quick outs, and it looked like Garland might get out of the inning without any more runs after Kowalski hit a fly ball to center field.

However, the Garland center fielder couldn’t make the catch and Rauert scored the ninth York run. Hills then scored on a wild pitch and Cornett walked, but Linder lined out to right field for the final out of the inning.

Wright worked around a two-out single in the top of the third, striking out three batters in the inning to keep Garland off the scoreboard.

Sophia Liston singled to lead off the bottom of the third, and Wright and Rasmussen both walked to load the bases with no outs. Mattox grounded into a fielder’s choice to third base, but Liston scored on the play.

Rauert followed with an RBI single to induce the mercy rule and give the Fusion a 12-0 shutout win.

Wright turned in a solid outing in the circle, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing one hit and one walk and striking out four batters. The York offense only tallied four hits, but they drew 10 walks on the day.