York Fusion 14-U blank Garland

YORK – Megan Wright tossed a 1-2-3 first inning and the offense exploded for six runs in the bottom of the frame as the York Fusion 14-U cruised to a 12-0 win against Garland on Wednesday night.
York’s first-inning outburst came thanks to discipline at the plate. Sierra Rasmussen and Lauryn Mattox drew consecutive one-out walks, and Rasmussen scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch. Maggie Rauert then drew a walk of her own, and another wild pitch scored Mattox.
Ellie Gartner followed with an RBI single for the game’s first hit and York claimed an early 3-0 lead. The Fusion weren’t done, as Lauren Hills drew the fourth walk of the inning and Gartner scored on a wild pitch. Lilly Kowalski then walked and Hills scored on another wild pitch to extend the York lead to 6-0.
Zoey Cornett was hit by a pitch and McKenzie Linder drew the sixth Fusion walk of the inning to load the bases, but a strikeout and dead ball out finally ended the inning.
Pitching with a 6-0 lead, Wright induced two quick groundouts before allowing a walk for the first Garland baserunner. The next batter reached on an error, but Wright escaped the jam with a ground ball to third base.
Wright was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the second, Rasmussen singled and Wright scored on a wild pitch. After a Mattox walk, Rauert grounded into a fielder’s choice but Mattox beat the play at second base and Rasmussen scored.
Suddenly, York led 8-0 with runners on first and second and nobody out. Gartner was retired on an infield fly and Hills grounded into a fielder’s choice to third base for two quick outs, and it looked like Garland might get out of the inning without any more runs after Kowalski hit a fly ball to center field.
However, the Garland center fielder couldn’t make the catch and Rauert scored the ninth York run. Hills then scored on a wild pitch and Cornett walked, but Linder lined out to right field for the final out of the inning.
Wright worked around a two-out single in the top of the third, striking out three batters in the inning to keep Garland off the scoreboard.
Sophia Liston singled to lead off the bottom of the third, and Wright and Rasmussen both walked to load the bases with no outs. Mattox grounded into a fielder’s choice to third base, but Liston scored on the play.
Rauert followed with an RBI single to induce the mercy rule and give the Fusion a 12-0 shutout win.
Wright turned in a solid outing in the circle, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing one hit and one walk and striking out four batters. The York offense only tallied four hits, but they drew 10 walks on the day.