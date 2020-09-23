York freshman Stuckey wins Crete Invite

Rounding out the York runners in the girls’ race was junior Zoe Kreifels, who was 39th (24:27.01), sophomore Jessah Linden, who was 68th (26:39.94), and Atleigh Hirschfeld, who was 81st (28:46.85).

The York boys finished eighth overall with 139 points. The Dukes were very shorthanded on Tuesday – they were without top runner Colin Pinneo, who will return at the end of next week.

Duke sophomore Gabe Zarraga had York’s best finish as he took 19th (18:35.45). Junior Jackson Schmid was right behind him in 20th (18:44.11).

“Despite not running their best races today, Gabe Zarraga and Jackson Schmid both ended up earning medals,” Rasmussen said.

The highlight for the York boys, however, came from Nick Conrad, who placed 42nd (19:35.21).

“He went head to head with the scorers from Waverly, Seward and several other district teams,” Rasmussen said of Conrad. “His performance is going to give us a lot of confidence heading into the final stretch of the season.”

Along with Conrad, Trent Ellis caught his coach’s eye. Ellis placed 151st (22:45.65).

“He ran one of his better races of the season,” Rasmussen said.