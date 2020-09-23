York freshman Stuckey wins Crete Invite

CRETE – Another race, another win for York freshman Kassidy Stuckey.
Fresh off her victory at the Waverly Invite last Thursday, Stuckey won the Crete Invite on Tuesday with a time of 19 minutes, 58.88 seconds, besting runner-up Keegan Beisel (21:07.32) of Seward, a junior, and Waverly freshman Millie Waldo (21:09.84), who was third.
Stuckey, who has ran in five races this season and won four, led the Duke girls team to a sixth-place finish with 101 points.
The freshman ran comfortably, according to her head coach Eric Rasmussen.
“She waited until about the mile to take the lead and opened a large lead on the rest of the field quickly,” Rasmussen said of Stuckey. “From there she ran by herself the rest of the race, winning by over 67 seconds over the fifth- and sixth-ranked runners in Class B.”
York junior Chloe Holmes was 29th (23:46.89) while freshman Emory Conrad took home 34th (24:11.98) and Kiersten Portwine, another freshman, 37th (24:22.51).
“Chloe Holmes ran a steady race. Our girls team narrowly edged out district rivals Beatrice and Waverly on the team side,” Rasmussen said. “We will have to do that again at districts to have a shot of qualifying for state. We will race against both teams again next Monday.”
Rounding out the York runners in the girls’ race was junior Zoe Kreifels, who was 39th (24:27.01), sophomore Jessah Linden, who was 68th (26:39.94), and Atleigh Hirschfeld, who was 81st (28:46.85).
The York boys finished eighth overall with 139 points. The Dukes were very shorthanded on Tuesday – they were without top runner Colin Pinneo, who will return at the end of next week.
Duke sophomore Gabe Zarraga had York’s best finish as he took 19th (18:35.45). Junior Jackson Schmid was right behind him in 20th (18:44.11).
“Despite not running their best races today, Gabe Zarraga and Jackson Schmid both ended up earning medals,” Rasmussen said.
The highlight for the York boys, however, came from Nick Conrad, who placed 42nd (19:35.21).
“He went head to head with the scorers from Waverly, Seward and several other district teams,” Rasmussen said of Conrad. “His performance is going to give us a lot of confidence heading into the final stretch of the season.”
Along with Conrad, Trent Ellis caught his coach’s eye. Ellis placed 151st (22:45.65).
“He ran one of his better races of the season,” Rasmussen said.
Seward’s Nathan Nottingham won the race in 17:02.46 while Norris’ Zach Pittman was runner-up in 17:27.36. Third place went to Aurora’s Dylan Riley (17:28.15).
Girls final scores: 1. Seward 31; 2. Norris 41; 3. Bennington 48; 4. Northwest 86; 5. Aurora 87; 6. York 101; 7. Waverly 105; 8. Beatrice 110; 9. Crete 142; 10. Doniphan-Trumbull 193.
Boys final scores: 1. Norris 36; 2. Bennington 40; 3. Mount Michael Benedictine 44; 4. Aurora 68; 5. Grand Island Northwest 102; 6. Waverly 103; 7. Seward 107; 8. York 139; 9. Beatrice 196; 10. Crete 202; 11. Doniphan-Trumbull 210.
