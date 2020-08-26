York football opponent preview: Crete

YORK – In last October’s season finale in Crete, York went into halftime trailing 24-7. The Dukes wound up outscoring the Cardinals 20-7 in the second half, but fell just short and lost the game 34-27.
York gets another crack at Crete in the season-opener for both teams Friday night under the lights. The Dukes didn’t forget how last year’s game, which had potential to put them in the Class B playoffs if they had won it, ended.
“We talked a fair amount about how that first half of that Crete game last year was not York football. It was far below the expectations that we have for our program,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “But we came out and played much better in the second half. It’s not too often you get a chance at redemption in your next game, but in the end we just want to play the best we can play.”
Up to this point, Snodgrass likes what he’s seeing in practice.
“We have more depth than we had a year ago and a lot more experience, and that makes getting everything put in and prepared for that much easier,” he said.
Kickoff at Doane University is slated for 7 p.m.
When Crete has the ball
Crete must replace a multi-year starter at quarterback in Zach Fye. Look for 6-foot, 175-pound junior Braden Schmeckpeper to be the Cardinals’ QB1 on Friday night. He had nine tackles against the Dukes in last year’s game.
It’s tough to know exactly what to prepare for, Snodgrass said, so York’s defense – led by the senior trio of thumper Wyatt Collingham at safety, linebacker Chase Cotton and outside ‘backer Jake Erwin – can only practice against what it saw last fall, which was a triple option offense that gave speed option and zone-read looks as well.
“It was a very good scheme and difficult to prepare for,” Snodgrass said. “We’ll see what we end up seeing on Friday.”
Crete’s offense averaged 251.2 total yards per game in 2019, rushing for 146.6 and passing for 104.7. The Cardinals return just one starter on offense, though, in senior O-lineman Sergio Silveyra, a 6-foot, 205-pounder.
York’s defense, which returns eight starters, will be under new guidance in 2020 as longtime D-coordinator Matt Kern won’t be an assistant coach this fall. Matt Brackhan takes over command of the defense and has impressed.
“Matt Brackhan has done a fantastic job. He’s coached under Matt for several years and I think he’s as good of a young coach as there is anywhere in the state of Nebraska, and if he’d ever want to he’d be an amazing head coach,” Snodgrass said. “I’m very confident in what we’re doing defensively and I don’t think you’ll see too much difference from a year ago, but he’s doing a great job and has made his own changes that make it his defense.”
When York has the ball
Like its offense, there’s a bit of mystery surrounding what to expect from the Crete defense, too. So York’s offense will have to react on the fly.
“We have no idea what they’re going to run,” Snodgrass said. “We’re just going to have to make our best guess of what they’re going to do, and prepare accordingly. We’ll just prepare for multiple scenarios.”
Silveyra will also anchor the Cardinals’ D-line. He finished third on the team in tackles last year with 32. He showed that he’s capable of getting in the backfield as well with three sacks and six stops for a loss.
Last year’s game against Crete may have been the best that York’s Jake Erwin played. Erwin took over at quarterback after the original starter, Ty Bartholomew, went down with a season-ending injury in Week 5 at Hastings.
With Erwin under center, York gained 321 total yards against Crete, rushing for 206. Erwin completed 11 of 20 pass attempts for 115 yards and gained 128 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
Mix in a now-healthy Bartholomew, who has moved to running back, as well as an offensive line that includes seniors Quin Hale, Kaden and Kobe Lyons, Zach Nienhueser and Josh Saathoff, and the potential is there for the Dukes to move the ball on Friday.
“I think Jake is a very good runner – the little bit of option stuff we run he runs well,” Snodgrass said. “He’s a very intelligent kid that makes really good decisions. One of our strengths is our offensive line, and it’s been really good here up until this point.”
With 11 returning starters, York’s offense hopes to improve its average of 11.2 points per game from last season.
