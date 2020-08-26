York football opponent preview: Crete

YORK – In last October’s season finale in Crete, York went into halftime trailing 24-7. The Dukes wound up outscoring the Cardinals 20-7 in the second half, but fell just short and lost the game 34-27.

York gets another crack at Crete in the season-opener for both teams Friday night under the lights. The Dukes didn’t forget how last year’s game, which had potential to put them in the Class B playoffs if they had won it, ended.

“We talked a fair amount about how that first half of that Crete game last year was not York football. It was far below the expectations that we have for our program,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “But we came out and played much better in the second half. It’s not too often you get a chance at redemption in your next game, but in the end we just want to play the best we can play.”

Up to this point, Snodgrass likes what he’s seeing in practice.

“We have more depth than we had a year ago and a lot more experience, and that makes getting everything put in and prepared for that much easier,” he said.

Kickoff at Doane University is slated for 7 p.m.

When Crete has the ball