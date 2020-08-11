YORK – The York Dukes football team completed its first official practice of the season Monday afternoon, and everyone – from the top with head coach Glen Snodgrass and his staff all the way down to the student managers – were excited and thankful to be there.
The first day of practice is always an exciting one, Snodgrass said. But the Dukes’ head coach admitted he felt a bit of a different feeling for obvious COVID reasons.
“It’s been such a long offseason that it felt different,” Snodgrass said of his excitement for the first day of practice. “It felt like it’s finally time and it’s a little different kind of excitement than usual. Just different feelings all the way around for the start of the season. You get used to doing things a certain way for 20-plus years, and then everything kind of gets turned upside down.”
One of the biggest obstacles as practices continue this week is trying to find a sense of normalcy. York’s practice routines will stay as similar to last year’s as possible. But knowing how badly his players and coaching staff wanted to get back on the practice field, Snodgrass isn’t worried.
York will follow the NSAA guidelines and conduct a pretty normal first week of practice. That includes practices that last a little over two hours following school. Next week, the Dukes will go into more of their two-a-day sessions, with practices in the morning and after school.
“It’s slightly different this year than it’s ever been since I’ve been coaching, but it’s all going to equal out at the end,” Snodgrass said. “The timing is just a bit different.”
To Snodgrass, the structure and discipline that a football program provides a student-athlete is incredibly important. It’s even more pivotal in today’s atmosphere after kids had their spring and some summer activities taken from them.
“Right now, it’s even compounded on how important that is. The mental health of these kids is something that’s kind of been tested a little bit over these last five or six months,” Snodgrass said. “I think they need that discipline, they need that structure of a football season. Football does more for these kids than just giving them a chance to play a game on Friday or even Saturdays. It teaches them lessons, it teaches them toughness, it teaches them unity and how to work together with other people. I just think right now for our kids here at York, they’re incredibly excited to get rolling.
“I really tip my hat to the NSAA for giving us the opportunity to play because there are a lot of kids all around the country that don’t have that opportunity right now. We’re just really excited to get going and it’s the best thing ever for these kids.”
