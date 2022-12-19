York, Fillmore Central and High Plains all in action at Wahoo

WAHOO – The South Sioux City girls are the prohibitive favorite to win the state wrestling title again this year.

On Friday at the Wahoo invite they did nothing to dispel those projections as they dismantled the field scoring 283 points to second-place West Point Beemer with 141 and third place Omaha Westside at 110.

The Fillmore Central Panthers finished in ninth place with 62 points; York was 11th with 59 and High Plains, with just one wrestler, took 15th with 28 points.

York

The Dukes had eight girls wrestling on Friday and they came away with four medals. Senior Addison Cotton had the best finish for the Dukes when she took second place. Cotton (11-1) lost to Scribner-Snyder’s Kristen Schellenbeg in 34 seconds.

At 170 pounds, Avery Albers (10-2) took third as she defeated Zulema Godinez of South Sioux City in the consolation match by a 4-0 decision.

In the 190 bracket, senior Annsley Vernon (12-3) took fifth as she defeated Dior Diop of Omaha Westview by pin in 58 seconds.

Taking home a sixth place medal was Arianna Schutt (5-11) at the 115-pound bracket.

Fillmore Central

The Panthers medaled three at Wahoo led by 120-pound bracket champion JoLee Gewecke (14-4). Gewecke took down Rebecca Perez of South Sioux City in the finals by pin in 1:06.

At 100 pounds, Angelina Schademann (11-3) took third defeating CBCSD’s Daniela Salinas by pin in 48 seconds.

At 110 pounds., Sarah Turner (10-6) took third by defeating Koral Carillo-Paniagua of SSC by pin at 2:38.

High Plains

The Storm girls wrestling team consists of one wrestler.

At 130 pounds, Dakota Gress improved to 11-1 with a championship over Palmyra’s Saryah Freeman who had to quit due to an injury at 3:38. Gress also defeated SSC’s Alma Valencia in 4:47 and Omaha Westview’s Sophia Scott in 1:15.

Both Fillmore Central and York will be in Geneva on Friday, December 30 for the Fillmore Central Holiday Classic. High Plains will be in Pleasanton.