York fends off Crete, weather in OT victory

Crete moved the ball into York territory on each of the next two possessions but came up empty both times. On the first possession, the Cardinals moved the ball inside the 10-yard line, but Schmeckpeper fumbled and it appeared Kaleb Heiden came away with the recovery for the Dukes.

The York offense punted on its next possession, and Crete moved the ball once again, but Schmeckpeper fumbled the snap and Morgan Collingham scooped it up for the Dukes.

York punted on its next possession, and a 47-yard Kracl run set Crete up inside the Dukes’ 5-yard line. On second and goal from the 1, York stuffed Kracl shy of the goal line. The Dukes stuffed him again on third and goal, setting up fourth and goal from the 1. On fourth down, Schmeckpeper tried to run it in himself, but the Dukes stood him up shy of the goal line for a critical goal-line stand with under nine minutes remaining.

The Dukes moved the ball into Crete territory on their next possession but ultimately had to punt. Crete took over at its own 20 and slowly moved the ball closer to midfield as the clock ticked down. With 2:38 remaining, Austin Phinney read a pass play perfectly but couldn’t come down with a likely game-sealing interception.