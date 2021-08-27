York fends off Crete, weather in OT victory

YORK – After the York Duke defense stymied the Crete offense for much of the second half, the Cardinals rallied for a score with 44 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime with the teams deadlocked at 21. Then, the lightning rolled in.
As soon as the game clock hit triple zeros in regulation, the game entered a lightning delay that lasted for just over an hour and a half. When all was said and done, over four hours after the opening kickoff, the Dukes had weathered a late Crete charge, a lightning delay and 225 yards and three touchdowns from Crete running back Isaac Kracl to hold on for dear life to a 28-27 win in the season opener.
The game started ominously for the Dukes, as they fumbled the opening kickoff and Crete took over deep in York territory. However, the Dukes made a quick defensive stop, as Marley Jensen recovered a fumble on an option play to get the ball right back to the York offense.
The Dukes moved the ball methodically down the field, but the drive eventually stalled after a fumbled snap and quarterback Ryan Seevers was sacked on fourth down.
Crete took over, and the Cardinals moved the ball down the field as the scoreless tie carried over into the second quarter. After a defensive pass interference negated a fourth-down incompletion and kept the drive alive, the Cardinals found paydirt as Kracl scored on a four-yard run.
Chris Amaya missed the extra point attempt, however, as the Cardinals took a 6-0 lead with 9:14 left until halftime.
York responded immediately. After a 31-yard kickoff return, Seevers found Dalton Snodgrass on a strike over the middle. Snodgrass broke free and turned on the jets, taking the reception 53 yards to the end zone to give the Dukes a 7-6 lead.
The Crete offense took over and marched down the field, capping the drive on Kracl’s two-yard rushing score to give the Cardinals a 13-7 lead.
Again the Dukes had an answer. After the offense crossed midfield, Jensen took a handoff and broke one tackle at the line of scrimmage. Crete’s Tadd TeBrink came up to make the play, but Jensen spun out of the tackle and took off downfield.
By the time the Cardinals finally knocked him out of bounds, Jensen had broken off a 42-yard run. A few plays later, he found the end zone on a three-yard touchdown run to give York a 14-13 lead with 1:16 left until halftime.
Crete moved the ball on the next possession, but Carter Culotta sacked Cardinals quarterback Braden Schmeckpeper to end the half and give the Dukes a one-point lead heading into the locker room.
After the York defense forced a punt to open the second half, the offense marched down the field, sparked by a 29-yard run from Carter Stenger on the first play of the drive. Seevers punctuated the drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge, extending the York lead to 21-13 with 7:25 left in the third quarter.
Crete moved the ball into York territory on each of the next two possessions but came up empty both times. On the first possession, the Cardinals moved the ball inside the 10-yard line, but Schmeckpeper fumbled and it appeared Kaleb Heiden came away with the recovery for the Dukes.
The York offense punted on its next possession, and Crete moved the ball once again, but Schmeckpeper fumbled the snap and Morgan Collingham scooped it up for the Dukes.
York punted on its next possession, and a 47-yard Kracl run set Crete up inside the Dukes’ 5-yard line. On second and goal from the 1, York stuffed Kracl shy of the goal line. The Dukes stuffed him again on third and goal, setting up fourth and goal from the 1. On fourth down, Schmeckpeper tried to run it in himself, but the Dukes stood him up shy of the goal line for a critical goal-line stand with under nine minutes remaining.
The Dukes moved the ball into Crete territory on their next possession but ultimately had to punt. Crete took over at its own 20 and slowly moved the ball closer to midfield as the clock ticked down. With 2:38 remaining, Austin Phinney read a pass play perfectly but couldn’t come down with a likely game-sealing interception.
Crete’s drive stayed alive, and the Cardinals continued moving down the field. On first down with 1:36 left, Culotta got to Schmeckpeper and knocked the ball loose on a strip-sack. Crete dove on the ball, but the play resulted in a loss of seven yards and a subsequent incompletion set up third-and-17.
Schmeckpeper went deep, connecting with William Chica along the sideline for a 32-yard gain. A couple plays later, Schmeckpeper found Clayton Sears over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown pass with just 44 seconds remaining. Crete punched it in on the ensuing two-point conversion to tie the game at 21 in the final seconds.
Armed with all three timeouts, York moved the ball across midfield in the closing seconds but could not score as the game clock expired, sending the game to overtime as lightning in the area caused a delay.
For just over an hour and a half, the field sat empty as both teams waited in the locker room. Finally, just past 11 p.m., the game resumed for the extra period. Both teams would get a possession from the 10-yard line with a chance to score.
York started with the ball, and on second down from the 10 Seevers found Snodgrass for a seven-yard reception. On third and goal, Seevers hit paydirt from three yards out to give the Dukes a 28-21 lead.
Crete’s offense took the field, and the York defense just needed one more stop. They didn’t get it.
On second down, Isaac broke a tackle from Garrett Ivey and raced into the end zone for his third score of the day. Crete opted to go for two and the win, and with the home crowd in a frenzy, Ivey swatted Schmeckpeper’s pass harmlessly to the turf. Ballgame.
Kracl carried the Crete rushing attack on his back, running for 225 yards and three scores on 31 carries – but it wasn’t enough. Schmeckpeper completed 10 of 18 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown as the Cardinals racked up 405 yards of total offense, but it was all for naught.
York won the turnover battle 3-1 – thanks to three Schmeckpeper fumbles – and won the game 28-27 in overtime to improve to 1-0 on the year.
After completing all six of his first-half pass attempts, Seevers finished 12 of 19 for 151 yards and a touchdown. He also picked up 44 yards on 11 carries and found the end zone twice on the ground.
Jensen ran 17 times for 112 yards and a score as the Dukes amassed 207 rushing yards for the game.
Phinney led the team with four receptions for 32 yards, while Snodgrass caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
The Dukes return to the gridiron next Friday for a home matchup against Alliance.
To stay up to date on all YNT-area sports coverage, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports.