York faces challenge with Norris’ athleticism and length

LINCOLN - The Norris Titans have been a thorn in the Dukes’ side over the last year.
What Norris brings to the table both offensively and defensively with their size and athleticism challenges the Dukes strengths on the court on both sides of the ball.
In January the Titans held the York Duke’s to their lowest shooting percentage of the year. When the Dukes tried to go in the paint they were swatted seven times in a 49-34 Norris win.
York and Norris were tied 18-18 in the January 12th game at the halftime, but the Titans used a 13-5 third quarter run to break the game open.
Last February the Titans denied York a state Class B berth with a dominating 55-34 win in the district final at York. Norris was also 51-41 winners over the Dukes in their regular season matchup at Norris.
To make things even more difficult on the Class B field, the Titans returned nearly everyone from last year’s team with a year of experience.
The two teams will meet in the semifinals on Friday with a 1:30 p.m. tip at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln with a championship ticket on the line.
“Norris is an exceptionally long and athletic team. During our matchup in January we learned how challenging it is to attack the rim and take shots in the lane. They had seven blocked shots and held us to 22% shooting,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “Our average shooting percentage for the year is 37%. We will work hard to attack the rim and kick to find better shots that won't be as contested. We also have to do a better job of setting screens off the ball to free up shooters.”
The Titans have six girls who average five points or more per game, led by 5-foot 9 inch junior forward Delaney White at 10.5 and 6-foot senior center Brianna Stai who puts up 10 points per game.
The Titans (21-2) also have 6-foot-3 inch junior Ella Waters (6.6), 6-foot senior forward Kalli Kroeker is averaging 6.2 points and 5-foot 8 inch senior guard Maddison Collier at 8.4 points. Kroeker is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.6 per game.
In the Titans’ first round win at state (62-41) over Bennington, Norris lit it up from outside the arc with a dozen 3-pointers.
“Norris has been shooting threes at an incredible rate in recent games. We have to really prioritize defending the 3-point line against their shooters,” Kern added. “In the opening game at state, eight different girls made 12 3-pointers total.”
York (21-3) expects that the Norris defense will have their focus on senior guard Maddie Portwine who was held to just five points in the opener against the Skutt Catholic SkyHawks. The 6-foot senior guard had been averaging 16.5 on the year and nearly 22 points per game in the post season, but was the focus of the Skutt defense for 32 minutes on Tuesday.
“Norris is likely going to faceguard Maddie Portwine, so we have some new wrinkles that we hope can free her up,” Kern commented. “Recently we have been working Maddie and Masa (Scheierman) more in our pick-n-roll game as well and hope to have continued success against Norris.”
The Dukes have made 125 3-pointers on the year with Portwine the team leader with 33, while the Titans have connected on 188 with five girls hitting 22 or more and the team leader being Collier with 45 at 38 percent per game.
Kern said winning the first round game over Omaha Skutt was a confidence builder.
“We look to build on the momentum of beating Omaha Skutt on Tuesday and play solid basketball against Norris,” Kern stated.