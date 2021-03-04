York faces challenge with Norris’ athleticism and length

LINCOLN - The Norris Titans have been a thorn in the Dukes’ side over the last year.

What Norris brings to the table both offensively and defensively with their size and athleticism challenges the Dukes strengths on the court on both sides of the ball.

In January the Titans held the York Duke’s to their lowest shooting percentage of the year. When the Dukes tried to go in the paint they were swatted seven times in a 49-34 Norris win.

York and Norris were tied 18-18 in the January 12th game at the halftime, but the Titans used a 13-5 third quarter run to break the game open.

Last February the Titans denied York a state Class B berth with a dominating 55-34 win in the district final at York. Norris was also 51-41 winners over the Dukes in their regular season matchup at Norris.

To make things even more difficult on the Class B field, the Titans returned nearly everyone from last year’s team with a year of experience.

The two teams will meet in the semifinals on Friday with a 1:30 p.m. tip at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln with a championship ticket on the line.