York erases goose egg in win column with 2-1 win over Schuyler

YORK – Both the York Dukes and Schuyler Warriors girls’ soccer teams had given up over an average of five goals per game through their first three contests.

Only the Warriors had scored a goal this season as the Dukes were struggling to even get the ball into the opponent’s zone to get a shot.

The Dukes took care of the scoring part early in the game and broke a 1-1 tie in the second half to improve to 1-3 on the season with the 2-1 win in Central Conference regular season action.

The two teams were tied at the half 1-1, but just a little over 11 minutes into the second 40-minutes York capitalized on the Warriors not clearing the ball out of the Dukes zone.

After the ball went to the right side and was sent into the middle, York sophomore Nathaly Argueta scored the first official goal during an offensive attack to give York a 2-1 lead with 28:49 to play in regulation.

Schuyler which had just five shots all night made a run at the Dukes following the goal and during a two-minute stretch worked up three corner kicks and one strong shot at Duke keeper Cassidy Cole who had three saves in the win.