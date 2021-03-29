York erases goose egg in win column with 2-1 win over Schuyler

YORK – Both the York Dukes and Schuyler Warriors girls’ soccer teams had given up over an average of five goals per game through their first three contests.
Only the Warriors had scored a goal this season as the Dukes were struggling to even get the ball into the opponent’s zone to get a shot.
The Dukes took care of the scoring part early in the game and broke a 1-1 tie in the second half to improve to 1-3 on the season with the 2-1 win in Central Conference regular season action.
The two teams were tied at the half 1-1, but just a little over 11 minutes into the second 40-minutes York capitalized on the Warriors not clearing the ball out of the Dukes zone.
After the ball went to the right side and was sent into the middle, York sophomore Nathaly Argueta scored the first official goal during an offensive attack to give York a 2-1 lead with 28:49 to play in regulation.
Schuyler which had just five shots all night made a run at the Dukes following the goal and during a two-minute stretch worked up three corner kicks and one strong shot at Duke keeper Cassidy Cole who had three saves in the win.
York’s first points of the season came on a penalty kick by Brittany Driewer after she was knocked down in the box by a Warrior defender. Driewer capitalized and gave York their first lead of the season.
York head coach Andrew Gowins said the win will do so much for the team’s confidence.
“Oh man this does so much for our confidence. The girls are now on such a high note and we really needed this after the last couple of games,” Gowins said. “For them to come out and play the way they did it is really going to help us out a great deal as we move forward.”
Schuyler’s only goal was scored by freshman Maribel Gonzalez, six minutes after the York penalty kick.
York had come into the game losing their season opener to Kearney Catholic and two games during the York Invite last week. They also lost both scheduled game to the weather last week.
“You could see there was a dip in the confidence after our first three games so practice was a little bit more intense,” Gowins pointed out. “We will even use the next few days to tweak up and fix some more things and looking forward and we are excited to play Northwest here on Thursday.”
York finished with 14 shots and the Schuyler keeper was charted with 12 saves.