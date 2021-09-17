York ekes past Ralston thanks to defense, late TD pass

Seevers wasn’t great through the air – the junior unofficially completed just six of 13 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and a pick – but he bounced back from the turnover with the touchdown strike that put York ahead.

“That’s one of the great things about Ryan Seevers,” Snodgrass said. “He’s even-keeled. He doesn’t let those mistakes get to him. He’s definitely a competitor and he’s a winner. If he makes that mistake it drives him to make sure to make up for it and do better the next time.”

Seevers also unofficially added 51 rushing yards on eight touches. Marley Jensen finished as the Dukes’ leading rusher, as the senior unofficially ran for 72 yards and a lost fumble on 19 carries.

Snodgrass caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, while Ivey added two receptions for 13 yards. Joel Jensen caught one pass for 14 yards, Marley Jensen notched one catch for 17 yards and Emmanuel Jensen caught a 23-yard reception from Snodgrass.

In the end, York’s decision to go for two after the touchdown provided the lone point needed to secure the win