York ekes past Ralston thanks to defense, late TD pass

YORK – A week after a last-minute loss at McCook, the York offense moved the ball against Ralston but continually found ways to keep itself off the scoreboard for the better part of three and a half quarters. Three times the Dukes turned the ball over on downs inside the Rams’ 35-yard line, and they also threw an interception in Ralston territory and lost a fumble in the red zone.
Yet, Ralston never found any separation because of a stifling York defensive effort. Finally, after a defensive stop midway through the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Ryan Seevers found junior Dalton Snodgrass for a 33-yard strike to put the Dukes on the board. A Ralston penalty on the PAT attempt led York coach Glen Snodgrass to dial up a two-point try, and senior running back Marley Jensen punched it in to give the Dukes an 8-7 lead with 6:26 to go.
The one-point cushion held down the stretch, as the Dukes forced a fumble and an interception on Ralston’s final two drives to seal the win.
“You know, the defense once again was fantastic the whole night,” Snodgrass said. “Offensively I think we did a decent job. We moved the ball almost every possession but it was always one or two mistakes that set us back just enough that we couldn’t finish those drives. We should have had three or four touchdowns on the board but we just keep making these critical mistakes in big moments.”
After the York defense forced a punt on its opening possession, York moved the ball inside the Ralston 30 thanks to an 11-yard reception from junior Garrett Ivey and a 17-yard rush from Seevers. But on fourth-and-six from the Ralston 22, Jensen’s rush came up a yard shy of the sticks.
York moved the ball inside the Rams’ 35-yard line on its second possession, but the drive stalled on a fake punt after Joel Jensen’s pass came up well short of the line to gain.
On the next Ralston possession, the Dukes defense gave up a rare big play. A 67-yard pass on a third-and-nine set the Rams up with a first and goal, and senior running back Isa Stewart punched it in from six yards out to give Ralston a 7-0 lead with 11:21 left until halftime.
York moved the ball into the red zone on its next drive, but a fumble on a third-and-two turned the ball back over to the Rams. The Dukes forced another defensive stop and a Seevers scramble moved the ball into Ralston territory with an additional 15 yards tacked on at the end of the run thanks to a late hit out of bounds.
The Ralston penalty gave the Dukes the ball at the Rams’ 26-yard line, but Seevers was sacked and the clock ran out before York could spike the ball as Ralston carried a 7-0 lead into the locker room.
York got the ball to start the second half and methodically moved the ball down the field. On a drive that chewed up over nine minutes, the Dukes moved the ball inside the Ralston 10 but faced a fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line.
Ivey came out to attempt a field goal, but an encroachment penalty on the Rams moved the ball to the 4-yard line and Snodgrass opted to go for it instead of take the field goal. The Rams stuffed Marley Jensen for a two-yard loss to force another turnover on downs.
Ralston faced a fourth-and-one from its own 26 on its next possession and tried to get York to jump offsides. The Dukes didn’t budge, and the ensuing punt traveled just 13 yards.
The Dukes took over in prime field position at the Ralston 39, but after a false start on third-and-one, Seevers tossed an interception.
York’s defense quickly forced a three-and-out, and the offense finally broke through against the Rams defense on the next possession.
On a second-and-five, Seevers hit Dalton Snodgrass in stride for a 33-yard touchdown to put York on the board with 6:26 left. The Dukes lined up for an extra-point, but following a Ralston penalty coach Snodgrass elected to go for two instead. Marley Jensen punched it in to give York an 8-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
The Dukes forced a massive stop on the next Ralston possession as Joel Jensen ripped the ball away from the Rams’ Dylan Tatum. The offense took over at the Ralston 27-yard line but gave it right back to the Rams on a Marley Jensen fumble with just under five and a half minutes to go in regulation.
Ivey blew up a screen pass on third down on the ensuing Ralston possession to set up a fourth-and-six at the Ralston 37. The Rams burned their final timeout but moved the chains on a scramble from Harrison Acklie.
The run gave Ralston a fresh set of downs, but a holding penalty wiped out a third-down completion and forced a third-and-22 from its own 33. Acklie’s third-down pass fell incomplete, and on fourth down York pressure forced Acklie to throw across his body.
Ivey came up to make a play, intercepting the ball at the York 39-yard line with just under three minutes to go. The Dukes failed to get a first down, and it looked like Ralston would get the ball back with one more chance with under a minute to go.
However, the Rams ran into Jensen and were flagged for roughing the punter. The penalty gave York an automatic first down and ended the game as Ralston was out of timeouts.
York outgained Ralston 262-166 in total offense, with 67 of the Rams’ yards coming on one big pass play. The Dukes also lost the turnover battle 3-1 and turned the ball over on downs inside the Ralston 35 three separate times, but it didn’t matter in the end as they walked away with a one-point win.
The victory moved York to 3-1 on the year ahead of a showdown against Aurora next week for Homecoming, while Ralston dropped to 1-3.
Seevers wasn’t great through the air – the junior unofficially completed just six of 13 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and a pick – but he bounced back from the turnover with the touchdown strike that put York ahead.
“That’s one of the great things about Ryan Seevers,” Snodgrass said. “He’s even-keeled. He doesn’t let those mistakes get to him. He’s definitely a competitor and he’s a winner. If he makes that mistake it drives him to make sure to make up for it and do better the next time.”
Seevers also unofficially added 51 rushing yards on eight touches. Marley Jensen finished as the Dukes’ leading rusher, as the senior unofficially ran for 72 yards and a lost fumble on 19 carries.
Snodgrass caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, while Ivey added two receptions for 13 yards. Joel Jensen caught one pass for 14 yards, Marley Jensen notched one catch for 17 yards and Emmanuel Jensen caught a 23-yard reception from Snodgrass.
In the end, York’s decision to go for two after the touchdown provided the lone point needed to secure the win
“That was a tough decision,” Snodgrass said. “If you know the history of us and Ralston, that same coach was here in 2013 and we ended up beating him on a two-point conversion at the end of the game. I actually called for the PAT and then I called for the offense and then I called for the PAT and then I said let’s just go for it because Marley Jensen’s another one who’s a competitor and a winner. I knew he’d find a way to get it across the goal-line and he did.”