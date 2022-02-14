York Dukes sent three wrestlers to state in Class B

MINDEN – The York Dukes had six wrestlers in contention for a state berth going into Saturday’s final day of the Class B-3 District Wrestling Tournament at Minden High School.
Three of those six will be wrestling in Omaha at the CHI Health Center when the State Championships get underway Thursday, Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Sophomore Hudson Holoch (24-23) lost his first match on Friday after advancing to the quarterfinals with a bye, but managed a tough schedule to take home fourth place at 120 pounds. Freshman Keagyn Linden (26-14) earned a fourth place at 182 and the Dukes only district champion was junior heavyweight Kadence Velde who improved to 32-7.
Holoch faced a menacing road as he had to win three matches in a row to get to the third place match and secure his second consecutive trip to the State Championships.
The sophomore stayed alive on Friday with a pin of Pierce’s Corbin Pfeil in 1:20 and in his first match on Saturday he escaped with a sudden victory of 6-4 over Jet Nuckolls of Wahoo.
In the heartbreak round Holoch picked up the 8-5 decision over Schuyler’s Brayan Romero to earn his spot in the 120 pound field.
Holoch lost in the third place match to Minden’s Robert Nelson 18-3.
Both Linden and Velde entered Saturday’s matches needing just one win each in order to secure their state berth.
“Hudson Holoch wrestled out of his mind and grinded out some wins. I will say Hudson is a gamer. When the pressure is on he wrestles his best. He did a great job of battling back in his bracket. He won an overtime thriller over Wahoo just to get to the heartbreak round,” commented York head coach Brett Mauler. “In the heartbreak round Hudson (met) a very good wrestler from Schuyler. Hudson did a great job of being offensive and scrambling out of dangerous situations. Hudson wrestled the best match of his career at the right time and punched his ticket to Omaha.”
Linden at 182 pounds lost his opening match to Minden’s Hunter Fredrickson in (1:26), but fought back in the all-or-nothing match and scored a pin of Blair’s Noah Kuefler in 2:53.
Linden also lost his third place match to Benjamin Schoenbeck of Norris in 1:39.
“Keagyn Linden did a great job qualifying at 182 as a freshman. Keagyn is a kid that has been the hardest worker in the room from the first day of practice and it was awesome to see his hard work pay off. The best part about Keagyn is his mental toughness,” Mauler said. “He will attack and wrestle the No. 1 kid in the state the same as if he is wrestling a first year wrestler. He did a great job this year and peaked at the right time.”
Heavyweight and 10th rated Velde dominated the 285-pound field as he won his semifinal match over Trevor Beavers of Wahoo 7-4 and put a district championship on his resume with a 4-3 tie-breaker over Dawson Rabe of Pierce.
“Kadence Velde also did a fantastic job. He wasn't feeling well last week and missed a few practices so I was nervous on how he would perform. He did a great job going 4-0 and winning his first district championship,” Mauler explained. “He wrestled an all-state football player in the finals from Pierce who was strong, physical, and athletic. Kadence did a great job of holding position and fighting pressure with pressure.”
York’s Brody Epp lost his first match on Saturday at 106 pounds to Zakary Wyatt of Columbus Lakeview 10-6 and ended his season with a record of 14-19.
At 145 pounds another freshman, Brooks Loosvelt, was in a must win situation and ended his year with a 5-0 loss to Hayden Johnston of Columbus Lakeview to finish up 29-21.
Sophomore Seth Erickson was looking for his second consecutive trip to state as he needed just one win on Saturday, but it wasn’t in the cards for the sophomore.
Erickson lost a 14-4 major decision to No. 9 Matt Christensen of Pierce and in the blood and guts round he was pinned by Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Gage Guenther who came in rated No. 10.
The Hastings Tigers won the team title with 208 points, second was Blair with 192 and rounding out the top three was host Minden with 123.5.
“I am very proud of this team and the progress they have made since the York Invite back in December,” Mauler said.
The Dukes were 10th in a field of 12 teams with 59 points and will return their entire team next season.