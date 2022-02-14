York Dukes sent three wrestlers to state in Class B

Both Linden and Velde entered Saturday’s matches needing just one win each in order to secure their state berth.

“Hudson Holoch wrestled out of his mind and grinded out some wins. I will say Hudson is a gamer. When the pressure is on he wrestles his best. He did a great job of battling back in his bracket. He won an overtime thriller over Wahoo just to get to the heartbreak round,” commented York head coach Brett Mauler. “In the heartbreak round Hudson (met) a very good wrestler from Schuyler. Hudson did a great job of being offensive and scrambling out of dangerous situations. Hudson wrestled the best match of his career at the right time and punched his ticket to Omaha.”

Linden at 182 pounds lost his opening match to Minden’s Hunter Fredrickson in (1:26), but fought back in the all-or-nothing match and scored a pin of Blair’s Noah Kuefler in 2:53.

Linden also lost his third place match to Benjamin Schoenbeck of Norris in 1:39.