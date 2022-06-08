York Dolphin swim season is underway

CRETE - The York Dolphins swim team traveled to Crete on Saturday to kick off the season.
With 48 swimmers from ages 6 to 17, York competed against the Seward Sharks, Crete Rip Tide and Clay Center (Kan.) Tiger Sharks.
After a lightning delay, the competition began at 10:15 a.m. and several swimmers made their debut.
The medley relay was cut from the schedule, due to the delay. This first meet was considered a ‘help meet,’ meaning no swimmers are disqualified for improper technique. Those who competed established their times in several strokes and will strive to better them over the next several weeks.
The Dolphins host one of two Kansas-Nebraska Swim League meets Saturday, June 11, at the Family Aquatic Center in York, beginning at 9am. Events are open to the public and there is no entrance fee. Concessions will be available. In each event, the top six are recognized.
The following Dolphins placed in the top six in their events. The complete results are posted on the York Dolphins Swim Team Facebook page.
People are also reading…
Event 1 Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle
4th- Montgomery, Maiya- Age 8, Time: 1:28.98
Event 1 Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
4th- Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9, Time: 1:00.50
Event 2 Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle
4th- Lehman, Caleb- Age 8, Time: 1:35.00
Event 2 Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
3rd- Wagner, Isaiah- Age 10, Time: 56.23
4th- Stahr, Graham- Age 10, Time: 58.52
5th- Heilbrun, Kaden- Age 10, Time: 1:01.86
6th- Escher, Liam- Age 9, Time 1:05.78
Event 3 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
2nd- Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12, Time: 39.09
Event 3 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
2nd- Stodieck, Melah- Age 13, Time: 37.90
5th- Davis, Alexis- Age 14, Time: 44.72
6th- Becker, Sophia- Age 14, Time: 44.96
Event 3 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Freestyle
1st- Casper, Eloise- Age 17, Time: 38.40
4th- Kreifels, Raima- Age 16, Time: 52.65
Event 4 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
1st- Johnston, Mason- Age 12, Time: 34.56
3rd- Krausnick, Connor- Age 12, Time: 45.97
Event 4 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
4th- Holthe, Luke- Age 13, Time: 40.24
6th- Heath, Carter- Age 13, Time: 43.20
Event 18 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly
1st- Crawford, Charley- Age 8, Time: 33.64
Event 18 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly
1st- Schroetlin, Eden- Age 9, Time: 42.48
Event 19 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly
1st- Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8, Time: 32.12
Event 21 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
1st- Johnston, Mason- Age 12, Time: 42.50
Event 26 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke
1st- Johnson, Colby- Age 8, Time: 33.16
2nd- Pieper, Odelia- Age 8, Time: 33.70
3rd- Kaliff, Riley- Age 7, Time: 34.24
5th- O'Hare, Stella- Age 8, Time: 35.71
6th- Montgomery, Maiya- Age 8, Time: 39.57
Event 26 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
2nd- Kaliff, Bria- Age 9, Time: 32.78
Event 27 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke
1st- Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8, Time: 29.79
3rd- Davidson, Ryker- Age 7, Time: 37.98
6th- Wagner, Jonah- Age 8, Time: 40.75
Event 27 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
1st- Davidson, Ethan- Age 9, Time: 30.59
2nd- Stahr, Graham- Age 10, Time: 30.80
3rd- Escher, Liam- Age 9, Time: 31.65
4th- Heilbrun, Kaden- Age 10, Time: 33.26
6th- Connell, Jax- Age- 10, Time: 33.96
Event 28 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
1st- Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12, Time: 48.51
4th- Escher, Ella- Age 12, Time: 53.62
Event 28 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
4th- Becker, Sophia- Age 14, Time: 54.85
6th- Davis, Alexis- Age 14, Time: 56.82
Event 29 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
3rd- Krausnick, Connor- Age 12, Time: 1:22.79
4th- Lehman, John- Age 12, Time: 1:36.23
Event 29 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
2nd- Holthe, Luke- Age 13, Time: 51.90
3rd- Heath, Carter- Age 13, Time: 1:01.04
4th- Stahr, Gage- Age 13, Time: 1:02.50
5th- Kreifels, Isaiah- Age 13, Time: 1:09.96
Event 34 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke
3rd- Luethje, Quinn- Age 6, Time: 1:11.07
Event 34 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke
1st- Pieper, Odelia- Age 8, Time: 33.22 20
2nd- Crawford, Charley- Age 8, Time: 34.34
3rd- Johnson, Colby- Age 8, Time: 38.97
5th- Kaliff, Riley- Age 7, Time: 44.34
6th- O'Hare, Stella- Age 8, Time: 52.67
Event 34 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
1st- Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9, Time: 37.02
2nd- Krausnick, Holly- Age 9, Time: 39.65
3rd- Schroetlin, Eden- Age 9, Time: 41.62
5th- Miller, Kaylii- Age 9, Time: 49.91
6th- Luethje, Harper- Age 9, Time: 13 55.17
Event 35 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke
1st- Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8, Time: 36.82
2nd- Escher, Josiah- Age 7, Time: 40.85
4th- Davidson, Ryker- Age 7, Time: 42.15
5th- Wagner, Jonoh- Age 8, Time: 44.04
Event 35 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
1st- Escher, Liam- Age 9, Time: 30.97
2nd- Stahr, Graham- Age 10, Time: 31.20
3rd- Wagner, Isaiah- Age 10, Time: 35.71
4th- Davidson, Ethan- Age 9, Time: 37.15
5th- Connely, Jax- Age 10, Time: 39.03
6th- Bushnell, Warren- Age 9, Time: 40.88
Event 36 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st- Escher, Ella- Age 12, Time: 49.96
6th- Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12, Time: 59.19
Event 36 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st- Stodieck, Melah- Age 13, Time: 49.12
2nd- Davis, Alexis- Age 14, Time: 53.81
4th- Becker, Cora- Age 13, Time: 1:00.09
Event 36 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st- Casper, Eloise- Age 17, Time: 50.27
2nd- Kreifels, Raima- Age 16, Time: 55.54
Event 37 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
1st- Krausnick, Connor- Age 12, Time: 57.32
2nd- Johnston, Mason- Age 12, Time: 59.54
6th- Montgomery, Bennet- Age 11, Time: 1:25.02
Event 37 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke
2nd- Heath, Carter- Age 13, Time: 51.06
4th- Kreifels, Isaiah- Age 13, Time: 1:03.34
5th- Stahr, Gage- Age 13, Time: 1:06.29
6th- Holthe, Luke- Age 13, Time: 1:07.33
Event 40 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Breaststroke
2nd- Becker, Sophia- Age 14, Time: 1:49.35
Event 40 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Breaststroke
3rd- Kreifels, Raima- Age 16, Time: 2:05.68
Event 42 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle
4th- Luethje, Quinn- Age 6, Time: 57.92
Event 42 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle
2nd- Crawford, Charley- Age 8, Time: 25.38
3rd- Johnson, Colby- Age 8, Time: 26.62
5th- Pieper, Odelia- Age 8- Time: 27.63
Event 42 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
2nd- Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9, Time: 27.10
3rd- Schroetlin, Eden- Age 9, Time: 30.29
4th- Luethje, Harper- Age 9, Time: 31.12
5th- Miller, Kaylii- Age 9, Time: 31.89
6th- Kaliff, Bria- Age 9, Time: 32.51
Event 43 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle
3rd- Wagner, Jonoh- Age 8, Time: 28.01
6th- Escher, Josiah- Age 7, Time: 31.00
Event 43 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
6th- Connely, Jax- Age 10, Time: 32.77
Event 44 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
2nd- Stodieck, Melah- Age 13, Time: 1:29.99
5th- Becker, Cora- Age 13, Time: 2:07.01
Event 44 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Freestyle
3rd- Casper, Eloise- Age 17, Time: 1:36.91
Event 50 Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd- York Dolphins A, Time: 2:46.91
1) Montgomery, Maiya 2) Luethje, Quinn 3) Kaliff, Riley 4) Crawford, Charley
Event 51 Mixed 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd- York Dolphins A, Time: 2:17.66
1) Lehman, Caleb 2) Johnson, Colby 3) Escher, Josiah 4) Ragoss, Wilson
3rd- York Dolphins B, Time: 2:39.82
1) Wagner, Jonoh 2) Mundt, Sawyer 3) Davidson, Ryker 4) Pieper, Odelia
Event 53 Mixed 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd- York Dolphins B, Time: 1:41.32
1) Wagner, Isaiah M 2) Miller, Kaylii 3) Heilbrun, Kaden M 4) Montgomery, Joanna
3rd- York Dolphins A, Time: 1:57.80
1) Stahr, Graham M 2) Davidson, Ethan 3) Luethje, Harper 4) Escher, Liam
5th- York Dolphins C, Time 2:17.59
1) Bushnell, Warren 2) Krausnick, Holly 3) Kaliff, Bria 4) Schroetlin, Eden
Event 57 Mixed 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
3rd- York Dolphins A, Time: 3:25.65
1) Krausnick, Connor 2) Lehman, John 3) Jacobson, Sydney 4) Escher, Ella
4th- York Dolphins B, Time: 5:11.88
1) Christian, Karley 2) Kreifels, Hannah 3) Montgomery, Bennet 4) Moorman, Kynlee
Event 59 Mixed 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd- York Dolphins A, Time: 2:55.86
1) Stahr, Gage 2) Heath, Carter 3) Stodieck, Melah 4) Holthe, Luke
4th- York Dolphins B, Time: 3:25.58
1) Davis, Alexis 2) Kreifels, Isaiah 3) Becker, Sophia 4) Becker, Cora