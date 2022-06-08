York Dolphin swim season is underway

CRETE - The York Dolphins swim team traveled to Crete on Saturday to kick off the season.

With 48 swimmers from ages 6 to 17, York competed against the Seward Sharks, Crete Rip Tide and Clay Center (Kan.) Tiger Sharks.

After a lightning delay, the competition began at 10:15 a.m. and several swimmers made their debut.

The medley relay was cut from the schedule, due to the delay. This first meet was considered a ‘help meet,’ meaning no swimmers are disqualified for improper technique. Those who competed established their times in several strokes and will strive to better them over the next several weeks.

The Dolphins host one of two Kansas-Nebraska Swim League meets Saturday, June 11, at the Family Aquatic Center in York, beginning at 9am. Events are open to the public and there is no entrance fee. Concessions will be available. In each event, the top six are recognized.

The following Dolphins placed in the top six in their events. The complete results are posted on the York Dolphins Swim Team Facebook page.

Event 1 Girls 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle

4th- Montgomery, Maiya- Age 8, Time: 1:28.98

Event 1 Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle

4th- Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9, Time: 1:00.50

Event 2 Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle

4th- Lehman, Caleb- Age 8, Time: 1:35.00

Event 2 Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle

3rd- Wagner, Isaiah- Age 10, Time: 56.23

4th- Stahr, Graham- Age 10, Time: 58.52

5th- Heilbrun, Kaden- Age 10, Time: 1:01.86

6th- Escher, Liam- Age 9, Time 1:05.78

Event 3 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle

2nd- Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12, Time: 39.09

Event 3 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle

2nd- Stodieck, Melah- Age 13, Time: 37.90

5th- Davis, Alexis- Age 14, Time: 44.72

6th- Becker, Sophia- Age 14, Time: 44.96

Event 3 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Freestyle

1st- Casper, Eloise- Age 17, Time: 38.40

4th- Kreifels, Raima- Age 16, Time: 52.65

Event 4 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle

1st- Johnston, Mason- Age 12, Time: 34.56

3rd- Krausnick, Connor- Age 12, Time: 45.97

Event 4 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle

4th- Holthe, Luke- Age 13, Time: 40.24

6th- Heath, Carter- Age 13, Time: 43.20

Event 18 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly

1st- Crawford, Charley- Age 8, Time: 33.64

Event 18 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly

1st- Schroetlin, Eden- Age 9, Time: 42.48

Event 19 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Butterfly

1st- Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8, Time: 32.12

Event 21 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly

1st- Johnston, Mason- Age 12, Time: 42.50

Event 26 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke

1st- Johnson, Colby- Age 8, Time: 33.16

2nd- Pieper, Odelia- Age 8, Time: 33.70

3rd- Kaliff, Riley- Age 7, Time: 34.24

5th- O'Hare, Stella- Age 8, Time: 35.71

6th- Montgomery, Maiya- Age 8, Time: 39.57

Event 26 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke

2nd- Kaliff, Bria- Age 9, Time: 32.78

Event 27 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke

1st- Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8, Time: 29.79

3rd- Davidson, Ryker- Age 7, Time: 37.98

6th- Wagner, Jonah- Age 8, Time: 40.75

Event 27 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke

1st- Davidson, Ethan- Age 9, Time: 30.59

2nd- Stahr, Graham- Age 10, Time: 30.80

3rd- Escher, Liam- Age 9, Time: 31.65

4th- Heilbrun, Kaden- Age 10, Time: 33.26

6th- Connell, Jax- Age- 10, Time: 33.96

Event 28 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke

1st- Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12, Time: 48.51

4th- Escher, Ella- Age 12, Time: 53.62

Event 28 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke

4th- Becker, Sophia- Age 14, Time: 54.85

6th- Davis, Alexis- Age 14, Time: 56.82

Event 29 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke

3rd- Krausnick, Connor- Age 12, Time: 1:22.79

4th- Lehman, John- Age 12, Time: 1:36.23

Event 29 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke

2nd- Holthe, Luke- Age 13, Time: 51.90

3rd- Heath, Carter- Age 13, Time: 1:01.04

4th- Stahr, Gage- Age 13, Time: 1:02.50

5th- Kreifels, Isaiah- Age 13, Time: 1:09.96

Event 34 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke

3rd- Luethje, Quinn- Age 6, Time: 1:11.07

Event 34 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke

1st- Pieper, Odelia- Age 8, Time: 33.22 20

2nd- Crawford, Charley- Age 8, Time: 34.34

3rd- Johnson, Colby- Age 8, Time: 38.97

5th- Kaliff, Riley- Age 7, Time: 44.34

6th- O'Hare, Stella- Age 8, Time: 52.67

Event 34 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke

1st- Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9, Time: 37.02

2nd- Krausnick, Holly- Age 9, Time: 39.65

3rd- Schroetlin, Eden- Age 9, Time: 41.62

5th- Miller, Kaylii- Age 9, Time: 49.91

6th- Luethje, Harper- Age 9, Time: 13 55.17

Event 35 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Breaststroke

1st- Ragoss, Wilson- Age 8, Time: 36.82

2nd- Escher, Josiah- Age 7, Time: 40.85

4th- Davidson, Ryker- Age 7, Time: 42.15

5th- Wagner, Jonoh- Age 8, Time: 44.04

Event 35 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke

1st- Escher, Liam- Age 9, Time: 30.97

2nd- Stahr, Graham- Age 10, Time: 31.20

3rd- Wagner, Isaiah- Age 10, Time: 35.71

4th- Davidson, Ethan- Age 9, Time: 37.15

5th- Connely, Jax- Age 10, Time: 39.03

6th- Bushnell, Warren- Age 9, Time: 40.88

Event 36 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st- Escher, Ella- Age 12, Time: 49.96

6th- Jacobson, Sydney- Age 12, Time: 59.19

Event 36 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st- Stodieck, Melah- Age 13, Time: 49.12

2nd- Davis, Alexis- Age 14, Time: 53.81

4th- Becker, Cora- Age 13, Time: 1:00.09

Event 36 Girls 15 & Over 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st- Casper, Eloise- Age 17, Time: 50.27

2nd- Kreifels, Raima- Age 16, Time: 55.54

Event 37 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke

1st- Krausnick, Connor- Age 12, Time: 57.32

2nd- Johnston, Mason- Age 12, Time: 59.54

6th- Montgomery, Bennet- Age 11, Time: 1:25.02

Event 37 Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke

2nd- Heath, Carter- Age 13, Time: 51.06

4th- Kreifels, Isaiah- Age 13, Time: 1:03.34

5th- Stahr, Gage- Age 13, Time: 1:06.29

6th- Holthe, Luke- Age 13, Time: 1:07.33

Event 40 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Breaststroke

2nd- Becker, Sophia- Age 14, Time: 1:49.35

Event 40 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Breaststroke

3rd- Kreifels, Raima- Age 16, Time: 2:05.68

Event 42 Girls 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle

4th- Luethje, Quinn- Age 6, Time: 57.92

Event 42 Girls 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle

2nd- Crawford, Charley- Age 8, Time: 25.38

3rd- Johnson, Colby- Age 8, Time: 26.62

5th- Pieper, Odelia- Age 8- Time: 27.63

Event 42 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle

2nd- Montgomery, Joanna- Age 9, Time: 27.10

3rd- Schroetlin, Eden- Age 9, Time: 30.29

4th- Luethje, Harper- Age 9, Time: 31.12

5th- Miller, Kaylii- Age 9, Time: 31.89

6th- Kaliff, Bria- Age 9, Time: 32.51

Event 43 Boys 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle

3rd- Wagner, Jonoh- Age 8, Time: 28.01

6th- Escher, Josiah- Age 7, Time: 31.00

Event 43 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle

6th- Connely, Jax- Age 10, Time: 32.77

Event 44 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle

2nd- Stodieck, Melah- Age 13, Time: 1:29.99

5th- Becker, Cora- Age 13, Time: 2:07.01

Event 44 Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Freestyle

3rd- Casper, Eloise- Age 17, Time: 1:36.91

Event 50 Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd- York Dolphins A, Time: 2:46.91

1) Montgomery, Maiya 2) Luethje, Quinn 3) Kaliff, Riley 4) Crawford, Charley

Event 51 Mixed 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd- York Dolphins A, Time: 2:17.66

1) Lehman, Caleb 2) Johnson, Colby 3) Escher, Josiah 4) Ragoss, Wilson

3rd- York Dolphins B, Time: 2:39.82

1) Wagner, Jonoh 2) Mundt, Sawyer 3) Davidson, Ryker 4) Pieper, Odelia

Event 53 Mixed 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd- York Dolphins B, Time: 1:41.32

1) Wagner, Isaiah M 2) Miller, Kaylii 3) Heilbrun, Kaden M 4) Montgomery, Joanna

3rd- York Dolphins A, Time: 1:57.80

1) Stahr, Graham M 2) Davidson, Ethan 3) Luethje, Harper 4) Escher, Liam

5th- York Dolphins C, Time 2:17.59

1) Bushnell, Warren 2) Krausnick, Holly 3) Kaliff, Bria 4) Schroetlin, Eden

Event 57 Mixed 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

3rd- York Dolphins A, Time: 3:25.65

1) Krausnick, Connor 2) Lehman, John 3) Jacobson, Sydney 4) Escher, Ella

4th- York Dolphins B, Time: 5:11.88

1) Christian, Karley 2) Kreifels, Hannah 3) Montgomery, Bennet 4) Moorman, Kynlee

Event 59 Mixed 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd- York Dolphins A, Time: 2:55.86

1) Stahr, Gage 2) Heath, Carter 3) Stodieck, Melah 4) Holthe, Luke

4th- York Dolphins B, Time: 3:25.58

1) Davis, Alexis 2) Kreifels, Isaiah 3) Becker, Sophia 4) Becker, Cora