York defense too much for Aurora as Dukes move to 4-0

YORK – York’s defense forced the Aurora Huskie girls offense into 22 turnovers by the end of the third quarter.

The Aurora offense had just 21 points through the first 24 minutes, while York’s offense benefitted from the Huskies problems with ball security.

While the Huskies played well in the second half, York’s 14-point lead held up in the Dukes’ 47-34 win in Central Conference hoops.

In the first quarter, sophomore Chloe Koch and senior Rylyn Cast paced the Dukes with four points each as York built a 10-3 lead.

The Dukes amped up the pressure in the second quarter as the Huskies continued to have trouble taking care of the ball and Koch went to the break with 11 points. She would end up as the team’s leading scorer with 15, while junior Kiersten Portwine added 12, hitting three of four Duke 3-pointers.

Aurora’s Denae Nachtigal caught fire in the second half when she scored all but one of her game high 17 points and helped the Huskies climb to with 12 points several times in the second half. Senior Aleah Vinkenberg netted six of the Huskies’ 10 first half points, but never scored in the second half.

York was 18 of 47 from the field and they finished 4 of 14 from behind the arc. The Dukes did not have a great night at the free throw line where they hit just 7 of 18.

Aurora was 14 of 33 overall and put up five 3-pointers with Nachtigal hitting the team’s only three during her 11-point third quarter. Aurora also failed to capitalize at the line as they were 5 of 15.

The Dukes held a slight 30-29 advantage on the glass and committed 13 turnovers to Aurora’s 25.

York will be in action Monday night as they travel to Centennial and the next night will be at Adams Central to take on the Patriots.

York will not be back in the Duke Dome until January 17 when they host the Norris Titans. When asked if the team has benefitted from the early home schedule, York head coach Matt Kern said definitely.

“We are trying to get a whole new lineup acclimated to what we want to do and having played at home early in the season was definitely good for us,” said Kern. “We really have been relying on the defense. We want to get out and run but it hasn’t been easy so far.”

Aurora (0-5) 3 7 11 13-34

York (4-0) 10 14 10 13-47

AHS (34)- Nachtigal 18, Schuster 3, A. Fahrnbruch 2, Huls 2, E. Fahrnbruch 2, Merrihew 1, Vinkenberg 6. Totals-14-33 (1-5) 5-15-34

YHS (47)-K. Portwine 12, L. Portwine 5, Koch 15, Haggadone 3, Wilkinson 1, Cast 9, Loosvelt 2. Totals-18-47 (4-14) 7-18-47