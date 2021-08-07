York cross country seeks to replicate past success

“My freshman year I had like all seniors, and they were all supportive and loving,” she said. “I want that environment with our team. I want it to be a fun atmosphere and also be very competitive and able to get the work done.”

Because this fall marks her first year running cross country, Faust said she doesn’t have any specific goals set but wants to see improvement from the beginning to the end of the year. She said the move to cross country required a bit of a mindset shift from what she was used to with track.

“In track, since I ran the 800, it was just how fast can I go in a short amount of time,” she said. “Cross country, I’m learning more to pace myself, go on longer runs than what I’m used to. It’s been a change but a pretty easy transition.”

With no departures and adding some new faces to a lineup full of returning contributors, York could be in for a big season this fall.

“I think we’re going to be strong up front and we’re going to be pretty deep,” Rasmussen said. “Returning one of the top runners in the state and then having everyone else return, as well as some girls I think have a shot at being scorers for us who didn’t run last year, it’ll be interesting to see where things go. I think we could have a really good season, return to state and hopefully be pretty competitive once we get there.”