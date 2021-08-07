York cross country seeks to replicate past success

GRAND ISLAND – York cross country excelled in 2020, as both the girls and boys teams advanced to the state meet. The Dukes appear to be in line for another strong season this fall, as they return everyone from a year ago on both sides.
Coach Eric Rasmussen didn’t shy away from lofty expectations when asked at the 2021 Fall Sports Pinnacle Bank Media Days at Grand Island Northwest High School on Wednesday.
“We’re hoping to return to state, place better at state and hopefully get top two at conference and districts,” he said.
The event, run by Nebpreps, was split among five different locations – Omaha on Monday, Lincoln on Tuesday, Grand Island on Wednesday, Kearney on Thursday and concluding in North Platte on Friday. York football and girls golf and Cross County football appeared during the action in Lincoln on Tuesday, while High Plains football and York softball joined the Dukes cross country representatives in Grand Island.
On the boys’ side, senior Jackson Schmid and junior Colin Pinneo represented the Dukes at the event. Schmid is a three year letter-winner and earned all-district and all-conference honors as he finished 34th at the state meet last fall.
Pinneo earned all-district and all-conference recognition in each of his first two years and returns for his junior campaign after medaling at the state meet last season with an 11th-place finish.
Though the Dukes return all their key pieces from 2020, they’re still a pretty small team numbers-wise.
“We don’t have a lot of younger athletes, but we have four seniors and two juniors coming up, and everybody who was on our team last year qualified for state,” Rasmussen said. “We just don’t have a whole lot of depth beyond that.”
Both Pinneo and Schmid acknowledged that the lack of depth can present a challenge when competing against schools with more kids on the roster.
“We struggled last year with the numbers and it held us back for a little bit, but we’re hard workers,” Schmid said. “I think that we’re going to work harder than a lot of the teams out there for what we have.”
Pinneo and Schmid said the Duke have mostly focused on just getting mileage in this summer leading up to the season rather than worrying about times. Once the season starts, however, Pinneo said he was aiming to clock in around 16 minutes flat, while Schmid hopes to run in the higher 16-minute range.
Pinneo timed in at just under 17 minutes at the state meet last fall, while Schmid ran a 17:41.8.
In addition to Pinneo and Schmid, Gabe Zarraga, Nick Conrad and Trenton Ellis also have experience running at state. Zarraga finished 49th as a sophomore last fall, while Conrad placed 83rd and Ellis was 84th.
Additionally, the Dukes also return James Bonde, who did not run at districts or state a year ago because of an injury.
Despite the lack of depth, neither Schmid nor Pinneo shied away from lofty expectations with so much experience returning.
“We definitely want to win our district and maybe even our conference if we can, try to take down Lexington if that’s a possibility,” Schmid said. “At state, we got 10th this last season but we definitely want to be top five this season.”
While improving upon last year’s finish would be good, Pinneo said he’s more concerned with simply making a return trip to the state meet.
“We’re hoping we can do it this year because we did it last year, but you never know,” he said.
On the girls side, the Dukes finished 12th as a team at state last fall, but they also return all varsity runners from a year ago.
“We had a really young team,” Rasmussen said. “We had a lot of freshmen contribute and then we had some juniors contribute. We return everyone from last year who ran varsity and didn’t graduate anyone.”
Sophomore Kassidy Stuckey leads the returnees after a stellar freshman season in which she was the conference and district champion and finished fourth at state. Stuckey’s classmates Emory Conrad and Kiersten Portwine also return after solid freshman years last fall.
Conrad earned all-district honors after finishing 10th at districts and 56th at state, while Portwine placed 16th at districts and 76th at state.
Outside of the sophomore trio, York also returns veteran leadership in seniors Zoe Kreifels and Chloe Holmes.
“(Zoe’s) going to be in her fourth year,” Rasmussen said. “She brings a lot of leadership. She was in our top four at some meets last year and scored for us, so it’ll be good to have her come back. Zoe was a district runner for us and scored and helped us make state.”
In addition to the returning production, the York girls also welcome some new faces into the fold, including Cailey Faust. Faust has not run cross country before, but she did medal for the Dukes in May at state track as part of the third-place 4x800 relay team. Her contributions mattered, as York edged out Elkhorn North by half a point to win the Class B title.
“I’m pretty excited,” Faust said. “I’ve been training really hard this summer to keep up because I’m not really sure what to expect, but I’m excited for this season. I started the summer kind of slow, just like what I did during track. Now I’ve gone my way up the mile chart and it’s been getting easier every time.”
Kreifels, who joined Faust as athlete representatives for the girls’ team at the event in Grand Island, said she’s learned how to take on more of a leadership role this summer and is excited for her senior season.
“My freshman year I had like all seniors, and they were all supportive and loving,” she said. “I want that environment with our team. I want it to be a fun atmosphere and also be very competitive and able to get the work done.”
Because this fall marks her first year running cross country, Faust said she doesn’t have any specific goals set but wants to see improvement from the beginning to the end of the year. She said the move to cross country required a bit of a mindset shift from what she was used to with track.
“In track, since I ran the 800, it was just how fast can I go in a short amount of time,” she said. “Cross country, I’m learning more to pace myself, go on longer runs than what I’m used to. It’s been a change but a pretty easy transition.”
With no departures and adding some new faces to a lineup full of returning contributors, York could be in for a big season this fall.
“I think we’re going to be strong up front and we’re going to be pretty deep,” Rasmussen said. “Returning one of the top runners in the state and then having everyone else return, as well as some girls I think have a shot at being scorers for us who didn’t run last year, it’ll be interesting to see where things go. I think we could have a really good season, return to state and hopefully be pretty competitive once we get there.”