PIERCE – York’s first appearance since 2001 and first since qualifying in 1991 was put on hold one-hour and 38 minutes on Saturday at Pierce’s Larry and Sue Hoefener Field.

A rain shower delayed the tournament opener one hour and a nine inning opening game between Ogallala and Springfield kept the York faithful in wait mode until the first pitch at 2:38 p.m.

York jumped to the early 1-0 lead against Wayne Post 43 Seniors, but a rough second inning set the stage for Wayne’s 7-4 win on Saturday.

On Sunday, way before most churches had dismissed services, the Kings hit the field against Ogallala Adams Bank and Trust 18-U and held on for a 3-2 victory which had them in action on Monday against Wahoo State Bank who defeated Chadron in the first round (7-1) and lost to Plattsmouth Haswell Construction on Sunday 3-2.

York 3 Ogallala 2

With their backs against the wall, both Ogallala and York were on the field Sunday trying to keep their seasons alive.

The Kings had their ace Trey Richert on the hill with a record of 6-0 and York opened the game much like they did on Saturday scoring a run in the first frame on a pair of Ogallala errors and a ground out RBI off the bat of Richert.

The western based Adams Bank 18-U team could not find much offense at all against Richert who worked four innings, allowed one hit and he struckout four.

His counterpart Caden Rezac was just about as stingy as he allowed two hits, one earned run and he struckout seven. Rezac was the pitcher of record as the Ogallala offense really never got untracked against the Kings mound crew.

York added to their lead scoring a run in both the fifth and sixth innings as Trevor Vodicka and Marshall McCarthy were credited with RBIs. York finished with six hits as Kennan Dirks wielded the hot bat going 2 for 4, while Emmitt Dirks was 1 for 4 and Isaac Stark, Noah Jones and Richert had one hit each.

Trailing 3-0, Ogallala mounted their only offensive push of the game as a walk, a single and two errors produced the only two runs of the game for Ogallala.

In the seventh with the score 3-2, nobody out and the winning run at first base, reliever Talan Hager came in and got three fly outs to end the game for the Kings and recorded the save.

Wayne 7 York 4

York got out to a strong start, but left runs on the bases in the top of the first.

Stark and Vodicka each singled and scored on the error off the bat of Richert.

A pick-off at first base and a flyout to center field ended what could have been a huge first innings for York.

After starting pitcher Kain Combs set the side down in order in the bottom of the first, York went quietly in the top of the second.

Wayne used the small ball approach in the second as they scored four times on two suicide squeezes, a pair of York errors and two of their seven hits in the game.

The Kings trailed 4-1 as they batted in the top of the fifth. A double by Stark scored Carter Culotta who had walked and a Vodicka single scored Stark to cut the deficit to 4-3.

But every time York scored Wayne answered as they plated two in the bottom of the frame and in the sixth after York scored one run, Wayne answered with one of their own to push the last back to three runs at 7-4.

Combs went the distance as he threw 87 pitches and work six innings. He allowed seven hits, just three earned runs and recorded two K’s.

Both team’s defenses committed three errors.

Stark, Vodicka and McCarthy all had two hits.

Monday, July 31

York can’t keep up with Wahoo State Bank

Down 10-1 entering the fifth inning, York mounted their best offensive charge on Monday with their backs against the wall and facing elimination at the Class B State Tournament.

York needed to score two runs in the top of the fifth to force the game to the bottom of the frame.

A pair of walks to Stark and Vodicka with a single sandwiched in between by Jones and the Kings were in business with the bases loaded and one out.

A ground out by Richert plated Stark, but the rally ended there with the game ending on a strikeout.

York finished the game with just three hits as Stark had two and Jones the other.

Both Joey Pederson and Hager pitched two innings with the loss going to Pederson as he allowed seven hits and five earned runs. Hager gave up four hits, four runs and recorded one K.

Wahoo scored three in the first and three more in the second to open a lead the Kings could never cut into.

York scored in the top of the first as Stark singled, stole second and he scored on an error off the bat of Richert.

The season ends for the Kings with a record of 22-14.