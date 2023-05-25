Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YORK – For the second consecutive night the York Cornerstone Senior Kings offense racked up double numbers in the scoring column with their 17-2 win over Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on Fan Appreciation Night at Levitt Stadium.

The Kings scored four times in the bottom of the second before the Rebels answered with two runs to make it 4-2.

That was all the scoring for SOS, but the Kings on the other hand were just getting started.

York pushed across seven in the third and six more in the fourth as the game ended after 3 2/3 innings due to the 15-run rule.

The Kings notched 11 hits in the hit column; add 11 walks to that and the Kings had base runners on all night long.

The Rebels coaching staff threw four different pitchers at the Kings offense, but nothing slowed them down as they improved to 2-1 on the year.

The Kings rolled up 11 hits as Noah Jones was 2 for 2 with three runs scored, an RBI and a double; Cam Logston also had two hits in two trips to the plate and he drove in a run and scored once; Collin Kotschwar was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs batted in, while Anthony White had two hits in three plate appearances, scored twice, drove in two runs and had a double.

York starter Talan Hager worked three innings for the win as he allowed four hits, two runs with both earned and he picked up five K’s.

Kotschwar worked the fourth and he struck out two of the five batters he faced.

The Rebels had four hits with one each from Kolton Nuejahr, Isaac Whitmore, Ashton Schulz and Collin Vrbka, who had the team’s only extra base hit with a double.

York returns to action on Friday and will spend most of the Memorial Day holiday weekend in Columbus at the Cornerstone Tournament at Pawnee Park. The Kings face the Post 6 Seniors on Friday at 5 p.m.

On Saturday they will play Geneva at 1:30 p.m. and Albion at 4 p.m. and on Sunday they will face the Columbus Seniors at 6:30 p.m.

SOS will be in Silver Creek on Friday.

SOS 020 0-2 4 0

York Senior Kings 047 6-17 11 0