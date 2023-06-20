YORK – The Doniphan-Trumbull Post 300 Cardinals dealt the first blow of the game when R. Morlang doubled down the right field line with two outs in the top of the first to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

York answered back with three runs as they took advantage of a dropped third strike, an error and a walk to set up Emmitt Dirks who singled, followed by a another hit off the bat of Joey Pedersen to drive in the tying run.

The Kings added two more runs in the inning to go up 4-2 and never look back as they topped the Cardinals 14-6 in five frames at Levitt Stadium Tuesday night.

York added three more runs in the second to post a 7-2 lead, but the D-T Juniors kept pecking away and pulled to within 7-6 after the top of the fourth.

York outhit the Cardinals 8-6 as offensively they were led by Dirks who was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two runs batted in, while Pederson also had two hits in two trips to the plate and he recorded two RBIs.

Ryan Kamler had one hit and drove in a pair of runs.

On the mound, Landon Sterns got the start and worked 2 2/3 inning before giving way to Brayden Wegryzn who pitched 2 1/3. Sterns allowed four hits, he recorded two K’s and walked three while allowing four runs, two of those were earned.

Wegrzyn gave up two hits, walked five and struckout one batter. Both of the runs he allowed were earned.

The big seven-run fourth inning came on two hits, four batters hit by a pitch, two walks and a multitude of passed balls.

D-T was led at the plate by Morlang who had three hits in three trips, two RBI and two runs scored.

The Cardinals sent four pitchers to the mound and combined for nine walks and four hit batters. Of the 14 King’s runs, 13 were earned.

The Kings travel to Osceola tonight to take on the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels.