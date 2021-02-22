York comes up short against Aurora at B-6

AURORA-Every time York senior Jake Erwin puts points on the York side of the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, Aurora senior Jameson Herzberg was right there to answer him.

It wasn’t Herzberg’s scoring however in the final seconds that led to the Huskies 45-43 win over the Dukes at the B-6 in Aurora, but he still played a major part in the final basket.

With under three minutes to play Erwin who fired in a game-high 21 points drilled a three-pointer and was fouled, but couldn’t complete the four-point play, his second opportunity of the second half.

With York on top 43-40, Aurora’s Tate Nachtigal who hit a three-pointer at the end of the first half to give the Huskies an 18-17 lead, drilled a baseline 3 and the game was tied with 2:23 to play at 43-43.

Both teams had their chances to break the tie over the final two-minutes plus, but both teams either turned the ball over or just missed their shots.

Aurora got the ball back with one minute to play and worked the ball down to 20 seconds and head coach Rick Bell called time out.

Before the teams took the floor again, York head coach Scott Lamberty called a time out of his own after seeing the Huskies set up.