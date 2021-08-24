York College soccer women defeat Doane on home pitch

YORK - Karla Chairez found the back of the net on an assist by Esperanza Villatoro in the 77th minute of play to lead the Panthers to a 2-1 win Saturday afternoon. York made the most of its limited opportunities, converting two of four shots-on-goal into scores. After the Doane Tigers controlled most of the first half the Panthers found themselves in the lead as Adriana Fajardo scored in the 41st minute. The goal stunned the visiting Tigers and had the Panthers leading at the break.

The second half looked similar to the first as the Tigers were pushing their offense early and testing Panther goalkeeper Alexa Moreno. Moreno made several strong saves before an unlucky clearance tied the game at one. Moreno ran out of the box on a long ball in an attempt to clear the ball, however, Doane's Michaela Thompson was right there to deflect the clearance and score on the open net.

Each team battled back and the Panthers looked to take the lead in the 67th minute as Caitlyn Trower had an open shot. However, a Tiger defender stepped in to clear the ball out of the goal. But just 10 minutes later the Panthers took the lead with Chairez scoring her first goal of the season for the game-winner.

York was outshot 14-10, 9-4 with shots on goal. Moreno had eight saves on the day and picked up her first win of the season.

The Panthers are back in action Tuesday as they travel to Fremont to take on Midland University.