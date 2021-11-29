York College men drop fifth straight to Bethel

YORK – York College shot 51.6 percent from the floor against Bethel on Saturday and three Panthers scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to snap their recent skid. Bethel’s Bryant Mocaby and Jaylon Scott combined for 54 points, and the Threshers attempted 27 free throws compared to just 12 for York as the Panthers dropped their fifth consecutive game in an 82-76 defeat.

Scott alone shot more free throws than York did, as he hit 11-of-15 from the foul line to offset a 6-of-21 performance from the floor and score 25 points.

The two teams traded blows over the game’s first 20 minutes and went to the locker room deadlocked at 37. York built a slight advantage during the first eight minutes of the second half, but Mocaby buried a three to tie it up at 54 with 12:15 to play.

Mocaby’s triple marked the beginning of a 9-0 Bethel run as the Threshers took a 60-54 lead with 11:05 remaining, but the Panthers quickly battled back with a 7-0 run of its own to regain a 61-60 advantage with 9:34 to play.

York and Bethel again went back and forth over the next few minutes, with neither team giving an inch of breathing room. After Scott drained a shot from downtown to erase a Panthers lead and tie the game at 72 with 5:39 left, the shots stopped falling for both sides.