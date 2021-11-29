York College men drop fifth straight to Bethel

YORK – York College shot 51.6 percent from the floor against Bethel on Saturday and three Panthers scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to snap their recent skid. Bethel’s Bryant Mocaby and Jaylon Scott combined for 54 points, and the Threshers attempted 27 free throws compared to just 12 for York as the Panthers dropped their fifth consecutive game in an 82-76 defeat.
Scott alone shot more free throws than York did, as he hit 11-of-15 from the foul line to offset a 6-of-21 performance from the floor and score 25 points.
The two teams traded blows over the game’s first 20 minutes and went to the locker room deadlocked at 37. York built a slight advantage during the first eight minutes of the second half, but Mocaby buried a three to tie it up at 54 with 12:15 to play.
Mocaby’s triple marked the beginning of a 9-0 Bethel run as the Threshers took a 60-54 lead with 11:05 remaining, but the Panthers quickly battled back with a 7-0 run of its own to regain a 61-60 advantage with 9:34 to play.
York and Bethel again went back and forth over the next few minutes, with neither team giving an inch of breathing room. After Scott drained a shot from downtown to erase a Panthers lead and tie the game at 72 with 5:39 left, the shots stopped falling for both sides.
The teams remained scoreless for nearly three minutes, with the game’s next points coming on a pair of Scott free throws to give the Threshers a 74-72 lead with 2:45 to play. Scott’s free throws sparked a 7-0 Bethel run capped by another Mocaby three-ball with 1:25 to play.
A pair of baskets from Keyaun Hoskin cut the Panthers’ deficit to 79-76 with 45 seconds remaining, but York would get no closer. Scott drained three free throws over the final minute to salt away a six-point win.
Mocaby turned in a master class in shooting efficiency as he connected on 11 of 16 field goal attempts – including a scorching 7-of-10 performance from beyond the arc – en route to a game-high 29 points.
The Panthers turned in a more balanced offensive attack, shooting 32-of-62 from the floor behind a trio of players in double figures. York also shot 35.7 percent from downtown and 58.3 percent from the charity stripe.
Hoskin led the way with 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting, and the sophomore guard added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Senior forward Webster Simeus racked up 15 points while shooting an efficient 7-of-10 from the floor and grabbing eight boards.
Brent Clark added 12 points and made half of his 10 shot attempts, and the junior guard added five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block.
Allen White scored eight points and shot 4-of-5 from the floor, while Luka Gelb, Jordan Marble and Rhino Hernandez all notched six points apiece.
Gelb only connected on two of his seven shot attempts but grabbed five boards, Hernandez went a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor and dished out four assists and Marble buried two of three attempts from beyond the arc.