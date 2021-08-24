York College men down Doane on the pitch

YORK - Alexandre Motta scored a free kick in the 98th minute to give the Panthers the 1-0 victory Saturday afternoon over the Doane University Tigers.

A match that saw very few offensive chances needed the extra period to claim a winner.

A whistle just outside the penalty area provided that opportunity for the Panthers and Motta took advantage as he bent the free-kick around the wall and across the outstretched arms of the Tigers' goalkeeper.

The late shot by Motta gave him a game-high two shots on goal. That pushed the Panthers to a total of five on frame, while the Tigers had just three. The game was very physical as there were 17 fouls total and five cautions.

The other players to record shots on goal were Giovanni Froldi, Jose Calderon and Igor Fernandes.

The Panthers will be back in action Wednesday night when they head to Seward for a match against Concordia University.