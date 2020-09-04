York College Fan Information

York College is excited to play fall sports during the 2020-21 season.
Below are current policies and procedures for home Panther athletic events. As the local health department and CDC guidelines adapt, so will the York College Athletic Department’s COVID-19 policies and procedures. It is the goal of the York College Athletic Department to be transparent about what will be expected of all spectators at our events. As of August 2020, the following policies and procedures have been put in place for both home and visiting spectators at York College events.
TICKETING PROCEDURES
York College has implemented a touchless online ticketing system from HomeTown Ticketing to provide a healthier and safer way to allow fans to attend our games. You can purchase tickets online here.
Each attendee will need a ticket to get into the game.
HOME EVENTS
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the York College Athletic Department is committed to the following expectations and requirements of spectators at our home athletic events.
Volleyball:
•Masks will be required upon entry throughout the duration of the event unless actively eating or drinking.
•Temperature screening upon entry.
•Social distance as much as possible, sit with your family unit. Be respectful of other fans’ space.
•Fan capacity within the Freeman Center is limited to 400.
•Masks will be available for purchase at ticketing.
Soccer:
•Masks will be required to enter the facility and recommended when not socially distanced.
•Temperature screenings upon entry.
•Social distance as much as possible, sit with your family unit. Be respectful of other fans’ space.
•Limited seating is available in the bleachers. However, fans are able to bring lawn chairs to sit along the sideline.
Away Games
Please check the host institution’s website for information regarding fan attendance. Guidelines will vary from place to place depending on local health measures in place. The following link has several KCAC schools’ guidelines.
