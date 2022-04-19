York College drops three to McPherson on the baseball diamont

YORK – The York College Panthers welcomed the McPherson Bulldogs to town over the weekend for a three-game series at Levitt Stadium. The visitors swung a hot bat all weekend as they racked up 31 runs over three games – including 16 in the series finale to complete the sweep and drop York to 13-27 on the season.

McPherson 8, York 4

The Bulldogs took an early lead in the series opener with a pair of runs in the top of the first, but the Panthers hung around. York plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth to trim the deficit to 6-4 before McPherson tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the ninth for an 8-4 win.

Five different players drove in a run for the visitors, highlighted by a 3-for-5 day at the plate for designated hitter Trevor Johnson.

Luke Juarez, Tony Riley and Daniel Polo each notched multi-hit games for York in the opener. McPherson held a slight advantage in hits, but four Panther errors contributed to two unearned Bulldog runs.

Treyton Scully took the loss on the mound for York. He pitched 8 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs – six earned – on 14 hits and four walks with a strikeout. Alex Escobar pitched eight innings of four-run ball to pick up the win for McPherson.

McPherson 7, York 3

York led 2-1 after three innings in the second game of the series. The Bulldogs reclaimed the lead with a trio of runs in the top of the fourth and scored one more in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to emerge with a 7-3 win.

McPherson racked up 12 hits as four different players recorded two hits. The Bulldogs’ RBIs were spread evenly among seven batters.

York, meanwhile, notched seven hits but managed just three runs and committed three errors in the field. Polo went 2-for-4 at the plate, including a solo home run to open the scoring in the bottom of the second.

James McCown toed the rubber for the Panthers and lasted 4 1/3 innings to take the loss. He allowed five runs – three earned – on eight hits and two walks with a strikeout.

Nick Thach entered in relief and scattered two runs and three hits across 2 2/3 innings, while Marce Vasquez hurled two scoreless innings of one-hit ball to close the game.

Blake Maddock earned the win for McPherson.

McPherson 16, York 10

Offenses reigned supreme in the series finale, as McPherson plated 16 runs on 12 hits and York blasted nine hits and scored 10 runs.

The Bulldogs roared out of the gate with a five-run top of the first and extended the lead to 6-0 in the second inning.

York’s offense finally revved up in the home half of the fourth after three hitless innings to open the game.

Juarez ripped a leadoff double to left-center field before a flyout, single and walk loaded the bases for Polo with one out. The third baseman delivered, crushing a ball over the left-field fence for a grand slam. After a ground out, designated hitter Austin Eisenmenger ripped a solo shot to left as the Panthers cut the deficit to 6-5.

York’s five-run inning made it a new ballgame, but that didn’t last long. McPherson immediately answered the fourth-inning outburst with six runs in the top of the fifth to regain momentum. The Bulldogs plated four more in the sixth and held off the Panther bats enough from there to complete the sweep.

Johnson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a pair of walks for the Bulldogs. Kevinn Castillo drove in three runs for McPherson and four other batters knocked in two.

Polo’s grand slam marked his only hit of the game, but the third baseman still led the Panthers with four RBIs. Tony Riley went 2-for-4 with a walk and drove in a pair of runs, while Juarez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Tyler Chavis lasted just 1 2/3 innings and took the loss for York. He allowed six runs, all earned, on five hits and five walks with one strikeout.

Zane Barnett allowed five earned runs on two hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. Satchel Fisher lasted just one out while allowing a run and a hit and issuing three walks. Gage Davis pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks, while Bryce Tucker pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

York’s pitching staff combined to allow 16 runs – all earned – on 12 hits and 13 walks with just two strikeouts. McPherson’s pitchers didn’t fare much better, allowing 10 earned runs on nine hits and 10 walks.

Isaiah Vasquez picked up the win for the Bulldogs despite allowing five runs on four hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings of work.