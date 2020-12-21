York can’t get last-second 3 to fall, drops game in Hastings

HASTINGS – For three-and-a-half quarters, the York Dukes were the better basketball team Saturday night as it visited the Hastings Tigers.

But the Tigers were the ones that finished the final minutes strong and left the Hastings High School gym with a close 57-54 win after a last-second corner 3-point attempt from Matt Haggadone didn’t fall.

York, which dropped to 2-3 on the season, led most of the game. The Dukes were up 16-11 after the opening quarter, 33-28 at halftime and 45-40 heading into the fourth.

But Hastings’ 6-foot-4 senior Brennan Witte became a handful to keep off the glass in the final eight minutes. Witte scored 21 points and went 8-of-9 at the free-throw line in the fourth to help pull his team back into the lead.

With under a minute remaining, York’s Jake Erwin, who led everyone with a game-high 23 points and had a double-double with 12 rebounds, was fouled on a 3-point attempt – he sunk all three of his free throws to cut the Dukes’ deficit to just one point, 55-54.

But Hastings responded well on the next trip down the court when sophomore Landon Jacobus sliced in for a layup to give the Tigers a 57-54 edge with 17 seconds left.