York can’t get last-second 3 to fall, drops game in Hastings

HASTINGS – For three-and-a-half quarters, the York Dukes were the better basketball team Saturday night as it visited the Hastings Tigers.
But the Tigers were the ones that finished the final minutes strong and left the Hastings High School gym with a close 57-54 win after a last-second corner 3-point attempt from Matt Haggadone didn’t fall.
York, which dropped to 2-3 on the season, led most of the game. The Dukes were up 16-11 after the opening quarter, 33-28 at halftime and 45-40 heading into the fourth.
But Hastings’ 6-foot-4 senior Brennan Witte became a handful to keep off the glass in the final eight minutes. Witte scored 21 points and went 8-of-9 at the free-throw line in the fourth to help pull his team back into the lead.
With under a minute remaining, York’s Jake Erwin, who led everyone with a game-high 23 points and had a double-double with 12 rebounds, was fouled on a 3-point attempt – he sunk all three of his free throws to cut the Dukes’ deficit to just one point, 55-54.
But Hastings responded well on the next trip down the court when sophomore Landon Jacobus sliced in for a layup to give the Tigers a 57-54 edge with 17 seconds left.
With 3.7 ticks remaining, York inbounded the ball to senior Matt Haggadone, who was able to get his defender off the floor with a pump fake and get off a clean 3-point look in the corner, but it didn’t fall as the buzzer sounded. Haggadone scored 12 points on the night and went 2-of-8 from 3-point range.
“I was proud of our kids for playing hard and giving themselves a chance to win on the road,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said. “We played really well for three and a half quarters, then struggled a bit the last four minutes. We didn’t get the stops we needed, nor did we get to the basket strong on the offensive end. But, that’s a part of the learning process for us.”
Hastings outscored York 17-9 in the fourth and improved to 4-2 with the win. The Dukes had another player in double figures – sophomore Austin Phinney, who scored 11 points.
“I think we made a lot of progress this past week and will continue to improve throughout the season,” Lamberty said. “I love this team because they work so hard and want to get better each day. If we keep staying together, we’ll get better each day.”
York (2-3) 16 17 12 9 – 54
At Hastings (4-2) 11 17 12 17 – 57
York scoring: Jake Erwin 23, Matt Haggadone 12, Austin Phinney 11, Barrett Olson 3, Ryan Seevers 2, Ty Bartholomew 2, Garrett Ivey 1.
Hastings scoring: Brennan Witte 21, Jarrett Synek 10, Gabe Garcia 6, Brayden Schram 5, Justin Musgrave 4, Landon Jacobus 3, Roddy McClain 3, Trevor Campbell 3, Austin Nauert 2.
