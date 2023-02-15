WAVERLY – The York Dukes’ season kept chugging along Tuesday night with a road trip to Waverly. York broke a 14-14 tie after eight minutes thanks to a 14-8 run in the second quarter and a 17-11 edge in the third stanza.

Waverly rallied with a 21-15 run in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late as the Dukes rattled off their fourth consecutive win with a 60-54 victory.

York’s offense operated on all cylinders, as the Dukes shot a smooth 61% (25 of 41) from the floor despite missing all eight 3-pointers. They also turned in an uncharacteristically shaky night at the foul line, where they hit on just 10 of 21 free throws.

Ryan Seevers and Austin Phinney led the charge offensively as the seniors tied for the game high with 16 points. Phinney buried 7 of 8 field goals and went 2 of 3 from the charity stripe, while Seevers shot 7 of 11 and 2 of 4 at the line.

Barrett Olson followed with 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting as the third Duke to crack double figures, while Leyton Snodgrass (3 of 5) and Garrett Ivey (3 of 6) added eight apiece. Marshall McCarthy rounded out the scoring with two points.

Phinney and Ryan Huston paced York on the glass with five boards apiece, while Ivey dished out five steals. Seveers and Ivey both picked up one of the Dukes’ two steals and Phinney notched the team’s only block.

Samuel Schernikau paced Waverly with 15 points and AJ Heffelfinger added 10 for the Vikings.

York won its fourth consecutive game and improved to 15-5 ahead of Thursday’s regular season finale at Hastings.