York boys win sixth straight by downing Seward 46-33

SEWARD – The first time York and Seward squared off this season, the Dukes went the length of the court and Garrett Ivey banked in the equalizer at the buzzer to force overtime in an eventual 57-48 York win during the Central Conference finals.

In the rematch on Friday night, York outscored Seward 15-6 in the second quarter to break what had been an 8-8 tie as the Dukes put the clamps on the Bluejays defensively for four quarters in a 46-33 win.

“I was really proud of our kids. They really played their guts out all night long,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “Defensively, they were locked in all night. It was really good for them. They knew everything they needed to do. They communicated, they executed. Offensively, we executed enough, we hit enough shots. We still have to do a better job offensively of being sharper with our passes and our cuts, our post-ups and understanding what we want.”

In the teams’ first matchup, Seward’s Leighton Limback scored 21 points. On Friday, the senior was much less effective as York held him to just eight points.