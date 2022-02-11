York boys win sixth straight by downing Seward 46-33

SEWARD – The first time York and Seward squared off this season, the Dukes went the length of the court and Garrett Ivey banked in the equalizer at the buzzer to force overtime in an eventual 57-48 York win during the Central Conference finals.
In the rematch on Friday night, York outscored Seward 15-6 in the second quarter to break what had been an 8-8 tie as the Dukes put the clamps on the Bluejays defensively for four quarters in a 46-33 win.
“I was really proud of our kids. They really played their guts out all night long,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “Defensively, they were locked in all night. It was really good for them. They knew everything they needed to do. They communicated, they executed. Offensively, we executed enough, we hit enough shots. We still have to do a better job offensively of being sharper with our passes and our cuts, our post-ups and understanding what we want.”
In the teams’ first matchup, Seward’s Leighton Limback scored 21 points. On Friday, the senior was much less effective as York held him to just eight points.
“It was a huge emphasis for us to make sure we guard and finish possessions,” Lamberty said. “We didn’t do a very good job on him the first game of keeping him where we wanted to keep him. Tonight, we did a little better job of understanding what he’s going to do on the drive, so I thought they did a better job of staying true to what they needed to do. We got enough help where we needed to give help, and that was a big key.”
York knocked down 16 shots from the floor, including four treys. Seward, meanwhile, connected on just 12 field goals.
Ryan Seevers ignited York offensively, as the junior buried a trio of shots from downtown and poured in a game-high 15 points. Junior Garrett Ivey knocked down two shots from the floor but went 7 of 9 at the foul line and finished with 12 points to join him in double figures.
Junior Austin Phinney added nine points, while freshman Leyton Snodgrass notched six and Emmanuel Jensen and Ryan Houston rounded out the Dukes’ scoring with two points apiece.
Drew Covalt and Samuel Schroeder led Seward with 10 points each. The Bluejays, who made 4 of 12 3-pointers in the teams’ first matchup, only knocked down one triple all night. In the second half alone, Seward went 1 of 10 from deep.
Thanks mainly to a stout defensive effort, York emerged with a 13-point victory in the teams’ rematch to extend its winning streak to six games. The Dukes are 14-8 after a .500 start through the season’s first 16 games.
“They played last night,” Lamberty said of Seward’s shooting struggles Friday. “I don’t know if that had anything to do with it, but we did a pretty good job contesting most shots and at least rushing them when we didn’t get a good enough contest. We’ve got to do a better job on the glass after the misses to get more stops, but I think field goal percentage-wise they did an outstanding job defensively.”