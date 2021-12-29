York boys upend C-2 No. 10 Hastings St. Cecilia in holiday hoops

The Bluehawks cut the deficit to 29-22 midway through the third quarter before Ivey found Collingham for an easy layup and Phinney notched a layup of his own on the next possession to push the lead to 11.

St. Cecilia scored the next four points, but Phinney answered back with a pair of free throws as York carried a 35-27 lead into the final quarter.

The Dukes’ ball security issues arose early in the fourth quarter as the Bluehawks’ defensive pressure led to a couple easy buckets as St. Cecilia trimmed the deficit to just four and prompted a York timeout.

Evidently, the break was just what the doctor ordered for York, as the Dukes took off on a 7-0 run out of the timeout to push the lead back to double digits. Seevers nearly turned the ball over near midcourt but somehow escaped and pushed down the court for a layup to spark the rally.

Collingham again crashed the offensive glass off a rare York miss on the next possession and rolled in the put-back layup through contact. He then stepped to the line and drained the and-one before Seevers swiped the ball from the Bluehawks’ Quinn Stewart on the next possession and cruised in for another layup to cap the run and give the Dukes a 42-31 lead with 3:34 to play.