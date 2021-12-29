York boys upend C-2 No. 10 Hastings St. Cecilia in holiday hoops

KEARNEY – After the York Dukes scored on their first possession of the game, they turned it over on six consecutive trips down the court Wednesday afternoon against Class C-2 No. 10 Hastings St. Cecilia. Yet, York still led 9-5 after eight minutes thanks to an offensive attack that made the most of the Dukes’ chances and an impressive defensive effort.
York pushed its lead to 25-15 at the break thanks to a 16-point outburst ignited by 10 points from junior Garrett Ivey, then held on late to hand the Bluehawks their second loss of the season in a 47-40 win at the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament.
“I was proud of our kids. That team is pretty physical. They can shoot the ball,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “Offensively, I thought we did a pretty good job of scoring with the basketball. We turned it over too many times and didn’t hit as many free throws as we need to, but I think overall we were able to get the ball and get some good looks inside and outside.”
The Dukes had to fend off a fourth-quarter St. Cecilia push, as the Bluehawks’ Brayden Schropp scored 10 points in the final eight minutes. Schropp finished with a game-high 18 points – 15 of which came in the second half – but it wasn’t enough to help St. Cecilia avoid the upset.
“(He) is as good as we’re going to see all year,” Lamberty said. “He’s good off the dribble, he can shoot the ball pretty well, he can get to the basket. I thought Marshall McCarthy did a fabulous job on him all night. We gave enough help when we needed to give help but otherwise it was just Marshall being physical with him and Marshall did a great job.”
York opened the scoring on an Austin Phinney layup 37 seconds into the game, then simply could not hold onto the ball for most of the next four minutes. The Dukes turned the ball over on six consecutive possessions, yet St. Cecilia could not take advantage thanks to York’s salty defensive effort.
The Dukes held the Bluehawks scoreless for nearly three and a half minutes before Garrett Parr converted on a layup to put St. Cecilia on the board. Dawson Kissinger followed with a triple with 3:53 remaining in the quarter, and it appeared the Bluehawks had gotten back on track.
Undeterred, Ryan Seevers pulled up from long range and drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game with three minutes left in the period, sparking a lengthy York run.
McCarthy converted on a pair of free throws to put the Dukes back in front on their next trip down the court, and Ryan Houston added a layup with 1:31 remaining in the quarter to give York a 9-5 lead after eight minutes.
York drained three of five shots from the floor in the opening stanza and notched an 8-2 edge on the glass to help offset the six early turnovers.
Jaxson Alexander made it 11-5 on a layup early in the second quarter and Leyton Snodgrass rolled the ball through the hoop for a layup during the Dukes’ next trip down the court to push the lead to eight points and cap an 11-0 York run dating to Seevers’ trey at the 3:01 mark of the opening quarter.
St. Cecilia scored the next five points to trim the deficit to three before Ivey took over the game. After Schropp’s layup made it 13-10 with 4:23 left in the half, Ivey dribbled down the court on the next possession, pulled up from downtown and found nothing but net on the way down to push the Dukes’ lead back to six points.
Schropp notched a bucket on the next trip down the court, but Ivey answered right back with a layup on the other end. A minute later, he buried another shot from beyond the arc as York’s lead swelled to 21-13.
The Bluehawks answered back, but after a rare York miss on the next possession, the Dukes’ Jude Collingham crashed the offensive glass, scooped up the rebound and rolled in a put-back layup.
Ivey poked the ball free from the St. Cecilia ballhandler on the next possession and strolled coast to coast for a layup to give York a 10-point cushion at the break.
York turned the ball over 10 times compared to five for St. Cecilia during the first 16 minutes yet still led 25-15 thanks to a 12-4 edge on the boards and a sizzling 11-for-14 performance from the floor. The Dukes drilled half of their six attempts from beyond the arc in the first half and did not miss on any of eight chances from 2-point range.
St. Cecilia, meanwhile, shot just 2-of-10 from long range in the half and made just 7 of 20 shots from the floor overall.
The Bluehawks cut the deficit to 29-22 midway through the third quarter before Ivey found Collingham for an easy layup and Phinney notched a layup of his own on the next possession to push the lead to 11.
St. Cecilia scored the next four points, but Phinney answered back with a pair of free throws as York carried a 35-27 lead into the final quarter.
The Dukes’ ball security issues arose early in the fourth quarter as the Bluehawks’ defensive pressure led to a couple easy buckets as St. Cecilia trimmed the deficit to just four and prompted a York timeout.
Evidently, the break was just what the doctor ordered for York, as the Dukes took off on a 7-0 run out of the timeout to push the lead back to double digits. Seevers nearly turned the ball over near midcourt but somehow escaped and pushed down the court for a layup to spark the rally.
Collingham again crashed the offensive glass off a rare York miss on the next possession and rolled in the put-back layup through contact. He then stepped to the line and drained the and-one before Seevers swiped the ball from the Bluehawks’ Quinn Stewart on the next possession and cruised in for another layup to cap the run and give the Dukes a 42-31 lead with 3:34 to play.
““Just settle down and get the good look is really what it was,” Lamberty said of his message to the team in the huddle during the timeout. I don’t even think we called a set, to be honest with you. It was just a matter of settling down, catching our breath, getting a little drink of water and getting back out there and getting a good look. (Seevers) hit a shot out of that right away, we got the ball to Jude on a screen and roll. Once they got a bucket or two and then a stop, they settled back in.”
St. Cecilia answered back with five straight points, but Phinney landed a counterpunch as the junior fought through contact and put the ball through the hoop for a bucket. The junior missed the and-one, but a Bluehawk lane violation gave him another chance. This time, Phinney found nothing but nylon and York led 45-36.
After St. Cecilia trimmed the margin to 45-40 with 1:09 to play, Seevers drilled a layup to stem the tide and provide all the cushion the Dukes would need, as York held on for the 47-40 win to advance to Thursday’s finals.
York committed 16 turnovers to just six for the Bluehawks, but it offset that with a 23-10 advantage on the glass. The Dukes also shot 20-of-25 from the floor – including 3-of-7 from downtown – and missed one shot inside the arc all game.
With turnovers limiting York’s possessions, its highly efficient shooting night – the Dukes connected at a whopping 80% clip – paid dividends. A strong defensive effort helped, as St. Cecilia shot 17-of-41 from the floor but just 4-of-17 from beyond the arc.
“We’re getting better on our help side,” Lamberty said of the Dukes’ defensive effort. “We’re getting better on our rotations, we’re getting better in our willingness to compete for loose balls on the glass and those things, so that’s a testament to the kids growing up, maturing a little bit, getting some experience in the game. They’re reacting a little bit more than they’re having to think it through, so that’s good. That’s a step forward.”
Schropp did his best to will St. Cecilia to victory as he scored a game-high 18 points, including 15 in the second half – but it was all for naught. No other Bluehawk scored more than eight points and just three had more than five.
In contrast, eight different players scored for York, including three Dukes with at least nine points and four with at least seven.
Ivey led the way, finishing with a team-high 12 points – 10 of which came during the decisive second quarter.
“He’s been solid all year. He’s smooth off the dribble, he can get to the basket and finishes, good pull-up – I think he hit a couple threes throughout the night,” Lamberty said. “He’s solid in all phases of the game, and he passes well. He’s our leading assists guy by far, so we’re going to have the ball in his hands an awful lot. We’re going to play through him and people are going to get open from there. We’ll get some good looks.”
Seevers and Phinney added nine points apiece, and the duo combined for nine of York’s 12 fourth-quarter points. Phinney scored seven of his nine points in the second half, while Seevers scored six of his in the fourth quarter to carry the load offensively down the stretch.
Collingham notched seven points, Snodgrass added five and Alexander, McCarthy and Houston each tallied two points to round out the Dukes’ scoring efforts.