York boys third in league cross country championship meet

YORK – Last week, Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas won the York Invite.

On Thursday he followed up that win with a Central Conference championship on the same course by 22 seconds over Lexington’s Ian Salazar-Molina and 27 seconds ahead of York junior Colin Pinneo. Bonifas’ time was 15 seconds faster Thursday.

York sophomore Colin Pinneo along with Seward’s Nathan Nottingham tried to keep pace with Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas early, but fell off the pace and ended up battling it out for third and fourth.

Pinneo was clocked at 17:09.37, which was 22 seconds better than his time at the York Invite. Also in the medals for the Dukes was Gabe Zarraga who came across the tape in 18:04.73 for 13th place.

The next Duke was James Bonde in 18th place with a time of 18:40 .93 and rounding out the scoring was Jackson Schmid in 32nd with a time of 19:23.17.

York’s Sergio Garcia was 36th (19:48.59) and Trenton Ellis in 59th with a clocking of 24:21.81.

Lexington used their 2, 5, 6, 7 finish to win the team championship over Seward by 31 points, while York had 66 to round out the top three.