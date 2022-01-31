York boys stun Seward in OT, win Central Conference title

“It’s back and forth – up 10 early, down six, the kids just kept playing next possession, next possession,” Lamberty said. “I’m so proud of them to take the lead, to give up the one shot at the end and then to get a shot at the end of the game to force overtime. In overtime, those kids just settled in and played hard. It was incredible how they played overtime.”

When the Dukes raced out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter, the game appeared more likely to become a York rout than an overtime classic. However, Seward – which made one shot from the floor in the first quarter – heated up from long range in the second quarter and roared back to take a 19-18 lead into the locker room.

“Just stay the course,” Lamberty said of his message to the team at the break. “We’re only down one. They didn’t shoot well early and we didn’t shoot well in the second quarter. Just go back and play our game and we’ll be okay, and it worked out.”

In the third quarter, Ivey and Seevers took over the game after posting a combined seven points in the first half. Ivey scored seven points in the period while Seevers added five as York took a 32-29 lead.