York boys stun Seward in OT to win Central Conference title

The only problem: Ivey wasn’t convinced the shot would fall as it left his hands.

“I thought it was a little strong at first,” he said after the game. “Then I looked at it more and I knew it was in. I just started preparing for overtime because we had to get our minds right for it.”

Indeed, Ivey’s gut feeling was wrong. Instead of clanking off the rim and falling to the hardwood, the ball banked in off the glass, finding nothing but nylon on the way down.

The junior delivered in the clutch for the second consecutive game, an equalizer at the buzzer to set off opposite reactions on both sides – elation for York as the Dukes swarmed Ivey on the court, stunned silence for Seward.

In the extra period, McCarthy drilled a trey to put York in front, and the Dukes never looked back. Seevers went a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in OT to help York pull away down the stretch for a 57-48 win and the program’s first conference title in nearly a decade.