York boys stun Seward in OT to win Central Conference title

SEWARD – As the ball left his hands, Garrett Ivey thought he’d missed.
At the end of regulation in Saturday night’s Central Conference finals against the Seward Bluejays, the York junior found himself in a position similar to one he’d faced two nights before in the same gym, on the same end of the court, during the conference semis against Adams Central – with the ball in his hands, taking a shot to try and send the game into overtime.
Moments earlier, Drew Covalt canned a 3-pointer to put the Bluejays in front 44-42 with 1.9 seconds left. York head coach Scott Lamberty called a timeout to draw up one final play. Despite Covalt’s shot, York remained composed as Lamberty in the huddle.
“It was for sure ‘We’re not going to lose this,’” junior Ryan Seevers said of the team’s mindset during the timeout. “We’ve came as far as we can, and we’re just going to go out there and give this last play as much as we can and get into overtime.”
The play the Dukes settled on was executed so perfectly, anyone who saw it unfold live might have assumed York practiced it regularly. In truth, Lamberty said the team hadn’t practiced it once before they drew it up in the huddle.
Junior Marshall McCarthy – who also plays baseball for the York Legion team – inbounded the ball on the other end of the floor and delivered a strike to fellow junior Austin Phinney near midcourt, who in turn made an excellent pass to Ivey near the free-throw line. Ivey caught the ball and got the shot off before the horn.
The only problem: Ivey wasn’t convinced the shot would fall as it left his hands.
“I thought it was a little strong at first,” he said after the game. “Then I looked at it more and I knew it was in. I just started preparing for overtime because we had to get our minds right for it.”
Indeed, Ivey’s gut feeling was wrong. Instead of clanking off the rim and falling to the hardwood, the ball banked in off the glass, finding nothing but nylon on the way down.
The junior delivered in the clutch for the second consecutive game, an equalizer at the buzzer to set off opposite reactions on both sides – elation for York as the Dukes swarmed Ivey on the court, stunned silence for Seward.
In the extra period, McCarthy drilled a trey to put York in front, and the Dukes never looked back. Seevers went a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in OT to help York pull away down the stretch for a 57-48 win and the program’s first conference title in nearly a decade.
“It’s back and forth – up 10 early, down six, the kids just kept playing next possession, next possession,” Lamberty said. “I’m so proud of them to take the lead, to give up the one shot at the end and then to get a shot at the end of the game to force overtime. In overtime, those kids just settled in and played hard. It was incredible how they played overtime.”
When the Dukes raced out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter, the game appeared more likely to become a York rout than an overtime classic. However, Seward – which made one shot from the floor in the first quarter – heated up from long range in the second quarter and roared back to take a 19-18 lead into the locker room.
“Just stay the course,” Lamberty said of his message to the team at the break. “We’re only down one. They didn’t shoot well early and we didn’t shoot well in the second quarter. Just go back and play our game and we’ll be okay, and it worked out.”
In the third quarter, Ivey and Seevers took over the game after posting a combined seven points in the first half. Ivey scored seven points in the period while Seevers added five as York took a 32-29 lead.
At the third-quarter horn, Phinney buried one from downtown and extended the lead to six heading into the final eight minutes.
The Bluejays answered back, opening the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to even the score with five minutes left in regulation. The two teams traded blows down the stretch before Leighton Limback knocked down a shot to put the Bluejays back in front with 1:22 to play.
As the clock ticked inside the final 40 seconds, Ivey pulled up from deep and missed, but freshman Leyton Snodgrass crashed the offensive glass, rolled in the put-back through contact and converted the and-one.
Just like that, York led 42-41 with 20 seconds to play. Seward pushed the ball up the floor and called a timeout with 6.7 seconds remaining, with a thrilling end to regulation brewing.
Out of the timeout, Covalt pulled up and sank the go-ahead three with 1.9 seconds left. Lamberty called a timeout, and the Dukes regrouped in the huddle to set the stage for Ivey’s heroics.
“(We were) upset we gave up a shot we hadn’t given up all night, but we had time,” Lamberty said. “We just had to make sure we got the right pass. Marshall threw a great pass to Austin and Austin hit Garrett right in stride. I don’t even think he came down with it. I think he caught it in midair and shot it.”
Credit Ivey for making the shot, but it took impeccable execution from everyone involved for the play to work. Without perfect passes from McCarthy or Phinney, there’s no shot attempt in the first place.
“Coach Lamberty just told us to stay calm and have composure,” Ivey said. “We have really good chemistry. We knew he had trust in us to go out there and make a play, so that’s what we did.”
In overtime, McCarthy broke the tie early with a triple, while Seevers attacked the basket relentlessly to keep York in front. The junior went to the foul line eight times in OT and connected on all eight chances.
As a team, the Dukes went 10-for-10 on free throws and outscored the Bluejays 13-4 in the extra period.
“In the beginning of the year, we were horrible from the free-throw line,” Lamberty said. “For them to shoot like that in the fourth quarter and overtime is a testament to how hard they’ve worked all year, how comfortable they’re becoming late-game and how they can relax and let their skill take over.”
York finished 20 of 39 (51%) shooting for the game, including 5 of 15 from beyond the arc. Seward shot 15 of 35 from the floor and 4 of 12 from three, but game ultimately hinged on efficiency at the foul line.
The Bluejays made just 13 of 21 free throws (62%); York converted on 12 of 14 (86%).
Seward held a 23-17 edge on the glass, but York offset that advantage by winning the turnover battle 12-7.
Seevers shot 6 of 11 from the floor and 9 of 11 at the line to lead York offensively. The junior poured in 21 points – 17 of which came in the second half and overtime – to tie for the game high.
“No matter how I played, our team played great,” he said. “I play as hard as I can for my team, and that’s all that matters.”
Ivey added 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting to join Seevers in double figures. Phinney connected on half of his six field goals and added nine points. The junior trio has been York’s most consistent offensive threat this season, and they again led the way Saturday night.
“They just settle everything down,” Lamberty said. “Offensively we can go any one of them, but defensively Marshall McCarthy guarding their best wing player every night has gotten better and better and better.”
McCarthy scored six points, Snodgrass added five and Emmanuel Jensen and Joel Jensen notched two apiece to round out York’s scoring.
Limback paced Seward with 21 points and Covalt added 11, but it wasn’t enough for the Bluejays to prevent York from claiming the conference title. It’s the Dukes’ first Central Conference championship since Lamberty’s first season as head coach in 2012-13.
“It feels fantastic,” Ivey said. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time.”