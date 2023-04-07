WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking boys won their own invite on Thursday, racking up 110 points to second place Elkhorn with 82. Norris was third with 79.

Rounding out the top five was Elkhorn North with 77 and Hastings with 64.

York struggled at the meet scoring only 2.5 points and finished dead last in the field of 14 teams.

The only points the Dukes could muster in 17 events came in the pole vault and the 1600-meter run.

Waverly’s run to the team title included three individual championships with Grant Schere winning both the 100 and 200, while Braxton Smith won the 400. The Vikings also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

York junior Hudson Holoch cleared the bar at 12-0 even and that earned him a tie for fifth and 1.5 points.

In the 1600, senior Colin Pinneo was clocked at 4:43.27 that earned him eighth place and one point. Pinneo had a top 10 finish in the 3200 as well with a time of 10:33.52 for 10th.

York, Fillmore Central and Central City will get together on Tuesday at Preferred Popcorn Field in Central City for a triangular starting at 4 p.m.

Boys team scoring-1.Waverly (WAV) 110; 2.Elkhorn (ELK) 82; 3.Norris (NOR) 79; 4.Elkhorn North (ELN) 77; 5.Hastings (HAS) 64; 6.Wahoo (WAH) 60; 7.Bennington (BEN) 59; 8.Northwest, (NW) 56; 9.Crete (CRE) 23; 10.Seward (SEW) 21; 11.Beatrice (BEA) 18; 12.Minden (MIN) 7.5; 13.Auburn (AUB) 4; 14.York (YRK) 2.5

Results include event winners and York athletes who placed in the top eight.

Field Events

Pole Vault-1.Kalen Knott, SEW, 14-6; T5. Hudson Holoch, YRK 12-0.

Discus-1.Aiden Betz, ELK, 161-04.

Triple Jump-1.Benji Nelson WAH, 43-10 ¼

High Jump-1.Noaln Studley, HAS, 6-4

Long Jump-1.Michael Wiley, CRE, 21-3 ½

Shot Put-1.Caden Hosack, NOR, 53-5 1/2

Running Events

100 Meters-1.Grant Schere, WAV, 11.02

200-1.Grant Schere, WAV, 22.27

400-1.Braxton Smith, WAV, 49.60

800-1.Ryker Pithan, ELN, 1:59.55

1600-1.Austin Carrera, HAS, 4:27.45; 8.Colin Pinneo, YRK 4:43.27

3200-1.Riley Boonstra, NOR, 9:48.16

4x100 relay-1.Bennington 43.39

4x400-1.Waverly 3:21.98

4x800 relay-1.Waverly 8:18.79

110HH-1.Jacob Horner, ELN, 14.79

300 IH-1.Zach Fox, WAH, 40.27