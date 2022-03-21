York boys split two soccer games on the home pitch

YORK – The York Dukes picked up their first win of the season Saturday, splitting a pair of games at the York Soccer Invite. The Dukes dropped the opener against Omaha Burke 4-1 but rebounded with three second-half goals against Aurora to pull away from the Huskies down the stretch and improve to 1-2 on the season.

Burke 4, York 1

The Dukes put up a spirited fight against Burke in the first game of the day, as they trailed just 1-0 after 40 minutes. The only goal of the first half came on an own goal from York to put Burke ahead 1-0 25:10 into the game.

Burke extended its lead on another own goal from the Dukes at the 47:50 mark. The Bulldogs made it 3-0 when Tambal Thang pushed a shot past York goalkeeper Austin Phinney at 63:10.

Junior Andrew VanGomple put York on the board with its first goal of the season at the 70-minute mark, but Burke answered back with another goal on a penalty kick at 79:50 to provide the final tally.

“Playing Burke right out of the gate was a tough draw and again we played well enough to win,” York head coach Matt Maltsberger said. “Their first two goals were own goals and another was a PK. We had opportunities and didn’t convert. I thought we played hard and more physical.”

The Dukes fired up 13 shots in the game, but Burke goalie John Worden stopped almost all of them as just the one ball from VanGomple broke through into the net.

Phinney also played well in net for York, notching 10 saves on 12 shots. Three of the Bulldogs’ four goals came on own goals or penalty kicks.

York 3, Aurora 0

The Dukes and Huskies entered the halftime break locked in a scoreless draw, but the home team found another gear in the second half to pull away down the stretch.

Junior Jaxson Alexander blew one past the Aurora goalkeeper at the 47:10 mark for the first goal of the game to put York on top. Alexander doubled the Dukes’ lead six minutes later, connecting on a penalty kick to make it 2-0.

York’s Bryson Benjamin closed the scoring for the day, as the junior buried the Dukes’ third goal of the half at 61:57. Aurora, meanwhile, could not break through against the York defense as the Dukes picked up their first win of the year in a 3-0 shutout.

“Starting the game against Aurora we didn’t have our legs under us, but we really wore them down with our effort in the second half,” Maltsberger said. “We were really proud of how the boys responded coming out of the break and converted on opportunities to finish out the game. We challenged those 50/50 balls and won a significant amount of them which turned into those scoring opportunities.”

Alexander, Benjamin and VanGomple racked up six shots apiece in the victory as York finished with 22 shots as a team. In contrast, the Huskies managed just two shots all game, both of which the Dukes saved.

Alexander finished the day with two goals on 12 shots for York, which hosts Aurora on Monday night and Lexington on Tuesday.