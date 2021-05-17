 Skip to main content
York boys soccer closes season strong, seven named to all-conference
York boys soccer closes season strong, seven named to all-conference

Argueta earns honorable mention for York girls

York sophomore Jaxson Alexander

York sophomore Jaxson Alexander (10) splits the Northwest defense in the Dukes subdistrict final match up in Grand Island earlier this month. Alexander was recognized by the Central Conference as a first team selection.

 News-Times file photo

YORK - After starting the season 0-4, York soccer co-head coach Joey Leinen said, after one of the early season losses, “well, it definitely wasn’t the start we had hoped for.”

The Dukes however rebounded with a 7-3 mark to get back to .500, including wins over No. 4 and No. 5 Grand Island Northwest at the time and a runner-up finish to Class B No. 2 Lexington in the Central Conference finals in mid-April.

York opened the Class B-3 subdistricts with a 1-0 win over the -5 Kearney Catholic Stars, but lost a hard fought 1-0 decision to Northwest in the subdistrict final to end their season at 8-10.

The York girls never really got untracked as they recorded their only win of the season against Schuyler 2-1 and dropped their final 11 games in a row and finished with a record of 1-14.

The Dukes did play better at the end of the year as the offense started to find some scoring, but a 6-0 loss to the Kearney Catholic Stars in their B-3 subdistrict opener at Aurora ended the season.

The Central Conference did recognize the play of junior Nathaly Argueta with an honorable mention selection.

The York boys placed seven on the Central Conference all-conference team including sophomore Jaxson Alexander on the first team and both seniors Chase Collingham and Thomas Ivey on the third team.

York’s Noah Jones, Bryson Benjamin, Garrett Ivey and Jake Erwin were all tabbed with honorable mention selections.

The York girls lose only four seniors and will return a lot of talent with a year under their belts at the varsity level.

The York boys had nine seniors play their final game for the Dukes. York will have to replace some key pieces for 2022, but have a lot of talent to develop.

