York boys soccer closes season strong, seven named to all-conference

YORK - After starting the season 0-4, York soccer co-head coach Joey Leinen said, after one of the early season losses, “well, it definitely wasn’t the start we had hoped for.”

The Dukes however rebounded with a 7-3 mark to get back to .500, including wins over No. 4 and No. 5 Grand Island Northwest at the time and a runner-up finish to Class B No. 2 Lexington in the Central Conference finals in mid-April.

York opened the Class B-3 subdistricts with a 1-0 win over the -5 Kearney Catholic Stars, but lost a hard fought 1-0 decision to Northwest in the subdistrict final to end their season at 8-10.

The York girls never really got untracked as they recorded their only win of the season against Schuyler 2-1 and dropped their final 11 games in a row and finished with a record of 1-14.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Dukes did play better at the end of the year as the offense started to find some scoring, but a 6-0 loss to the Kearney Catholic Stars in their B-3 subdistrict opener at Aurora ended the season.

The Central Conference did recognize the play of junior Nathaly Argueta with an honorable mention selection.