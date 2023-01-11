York boys shake off slow start in 58-45 win at GICC

GRAND ISLAND – The York Dukes got off to a sluggish start Tuesday night, falling behind the host GICC Crusaders 14-13 after one quarter and 27-25 at the intermission. However, the visitors cranked up the intensity in the second half, using a 15-12 third-quarter run to take the lead before putting the game away with a decisive 18-6 run in the final stanza to pull away in a 58-45 victory.

“I’m happy to get out of here with a win, I can tell you that,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “We fell behind again in the first half and we continue to dig ourselves in early holes which is disappointing, but we’ve really been playing well during the last 12 minutes of the last few ballgames which in encouraging. We just have to piece things together for 32 minutes, especially Friday with Crete coming up. At Crete if we don’t play a full 32 minutes it could be a different story, so there’s things to work on.”

GICC led by as much as 25-16 in the second quarter and took a 27-20 advantage on a bucket with 2:22 to go until half, but York found a bit of a groove just before intermission as Austin Phinney and Garrett Ivey notched buckets in the waning moments of the half to send the Dukes to the locker room down by just two.

“Tonight we had another slow start in the first half, but we talked about it in the locker room at halftime, got it together and came out strong in the second half, especially the fourth quarter,” Ivey said after the game. “We had to focus on the little things. Once you have the little things down the big things come with it, so taking care of the ball, rebounding, pushing the pace and all that just helps us get in a rhythm a little bit and get some easier buckets.”

Lamberty said outside of that the team didn’t make too many adjustments in the locker room at halftime. Instead, they just continued to employ a few changes they had made earlier in the ballgame on how they guarded the Crusaders in the post. The biggest difference, however, came in the Dukes’ intensity on the court, particularly in the final 12 minutes of the game.

York trailed 30-27 with under six minutes left in the third quarter, but Marshall McCarthy buried a pair of 3-pointers in less than a minute. The latter came with 3:57 remaining in the stanza and put the Dukes on top for the first time since the opening minute of the second quarter.

GICC trimmed the deficit to 42-41 with 6:51 remaining in the ballgame, but Barrett Olson knocked down a basket and Ryan Seevers connected on a pair of free throws to make it a five point York lead with 5:28 left.

That’s when Ivey took over the ballgame. The senior came up with a bucket off a steal to make it 48-41 with 4:29 showing on the clock and knocked down another basket 30 seconds later to give York its largest lead of the game at nine points.

GICC answered with a basket on the other end, but on the next possession Ivey stepped up and canned a triple, giving the Dukes a 53-43 cushion with 3:15 to play.

The Crusaders never seriously threatened again after Ivey’s personal 7-2 run, scoring just two points in the final three minutes. York, meanwhile, went 5 of 6 at the line during the same stretch to pull away and improve to 8-1 on the year with a 58-45 victory.

York shot well from the floor, knocking down 11 of 20 shots in the second half and 20 of 41 (49%) for the game. The Dukes were also pretty efficient from deep, connecting on 6 of 15 3-balls. At the charity stripe, York converted 12 of 16 free throws.

Ivey scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and poured in 18 for the game to pace all scorers. The senior shot 6 of 9 from the floor, 4 of 6 at the line and buried both of his attempts from downtown.

“We have a really skilled team out there, and I know teams are going to focus on me and Seevers especially, so I always focus on getting everyone else involved,” he said after the game. “Everyone was involved in the first half, but in the second half they took off the help defense a little bit and it opened up driving lanes for me to get open, which was nice.”

Behind Ivey, McCarthy canned a trio of 3-pointers and finished with nine points on 3 of 6 shooting. Phinney also netted nine points, as did Seevers. The Dukes’ leading scorer coming in, Seevers battled foul trouble early but was still efficient with his chances, knocking down 3 of 4 shots and making good on all three of his foul shots.

Ryan Huston added seven points and Olson rounded out the scoring with six.

Outside of his 18 points, Ivey also grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists and swiped four steals to lead the Dukes in all three categories. He’s averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game on the season.

“The funny thing was I told Garrett during the game ‘We’re best when you get us up and down the floor and you have 5, 6, 7 assists and the ball moves body to body to body.’ That’s when we’re best, but he does have the ability to take the game over off the dribble and get to the basket and he hit a couple threes when they tried to stay off of them,” Lamberty said. “He has that flexibility and versatility in his game that makes him very difficult to guard, so if Ryan is struggling to get to the basket – and they guarded him pretty well tonight and then he got into a little foul trouble – Garrett is able to do some different things, and that obviously makes us a better basketball team.”

Ishmael Nadi led GICC with 17 points and Jacob Stegman added 10 for the Crusaders, who played well for three quarters but ran out of gas down the stretch.

York’s 18-6 run in the fourth quarter continued what has become a bit of a trend this season; in nine games, the Dukes have outscored their opponents by a combined 171-115 in the final stanza. The only game in which York did not “win” the final eight minutes came against Aurora in what is also the Dukes’ only loss thus far.

“That’s been a key for our whole lives is winning the fourth quarter,” Ivey said. “We always have to win the second half and the fourth quarter is the most important quarter. We have to finish stronger than we started, so I think that’s ingrained in our minds is we have to finish stronger than the other team.”