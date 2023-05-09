HOLDREGE – The farmers around the Holdrege area probably referred to Tuesday morning’s rain as a “good old fashioned gully washer.”

The several inches of rain that fell over a 4 ½ hour period was also accompanied by some nasty lightning, which led to the Class B-5 district meet at Holdrege High School to be delayed by 3 ½ hours.

Field events, originally scheduled for 10 a.m., were rescheduled to 1:30 and the running events didn’t get underway until 3:30 p.m.

The York boys were among the field of 10 teams which included; Adams Central, Aurora, Broken Bow, Central City, Hastings, Holdrege, Minden, Northwest, St. Paul and York.

The first York qualifier didn’t come until the running of the 3200-meter run, which was near the 5 p.m. hour. York seniors Colin Pinneo and Gabe Zarraga were running 1-2 at one point of the race, but only Pinneo was able to stay up in the top three and finished with a time of 10:16.63 for second place. Zarraga fell back into fifth.

Pinneo and Zarraga also competed in the 1600 but Pinneo’s seventh place was the best the Duke duo could do. Pinneo will join the field of 24 Class B runners in the 3200-meter state championship next Wednesday.

York senior Jude Collingham saved his best for last. The senior cracked the 50-foot barrier in the shot put and took the final automatic qualifying spot with a throw of 50-foot even to finish third. Collingham will make a return trip to the state meet, where he finished 20th last year.

In the pole vault, York had three vaulters trying to make the state Class B field. The automatic qualifying height was 13-0 and junior Hudson Holoch cleared 13-0, while teammate freshman Brayden Wegryzn hit a personal best of 13-6 and finished sixth overall. Holoch’s 13-foot jump was good for seventh. A total of seven vaulters punched their ticket to Omaha.

The Class A and B State championships will be held next Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18 at Omaha Burke Stadium in Omaha.

Any additional qualifiers from the B-5 District will be determined at the completion of all six Class B districts across the state.