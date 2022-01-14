York boys second-half rally comes up short against Crete

YORK – The York Dukes played a little sluggishly during the first half against Crete on Friday night and found themselves down by nine points heading into the locker room as a result. York amped up the intensity in the second half and sparked a rally, taking a 46-45 lead in the final minute before a late Crete basket put the Cardinals back in front with around 10 seconds remaining.
The Dukes got a clean look at the buzzer, but Garrett Ivey’s three did not fall as the Cardinals held on for a 47-46 win in the teams’ Central Conference clash.
“I thought our kids did a good job in the second half of playing harder,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “In the first half, we just didn’t execute well. We got really fast offensively, and that caused us to fall behind. Defensively, I thought in the second half we picked it up, put more pressure on the ball but in the first half we just gave up easy three after easy three. The kids put themselves in a good position to win, but if we play four quarters it would be a little different.”
York trailed 29-20 at halftime, as Crete’s Mason Crumbliss buried a trio of shots from beyond the arc to spark the Cardinals offense.
The Dukes amped up the defensive pressure coming out of the locker room, however, forcing a couple early turnovers and chipping away at the deficit. York scored the final four points in the period and trailed 36-32 heading into the final eight minutes, where it kept up the momentum.
Junior Ryan Seevers opened the possession with a trey to cut the deficit to one point, and Austin Phinney answered with a bucket on the next York offensive possession to put the Dukes back on top.
Crete responded right back, as the two teams traded blows down the stretch until the Cardinals took a 45-42 lead with 2:53 to play.
The Dukes landed a counterpunch as Ivey found nothing but nylon on a shot attempt to make it a one-point game, and York got a stop defensively on the next possession.
Crete then forced a turnover, but Ivey stole the ball right back and answered with a bucket in transition at the other end to give York a 46-45 lead with 58 seconds to play.
“I thought Garrett Ivey did a really good job keeping his hands in the passing lanes,” Lamberty said of the junior’s performance defensively. “He had two or three good steals in transition. We were a little bit better with our ball pressure. We’re not going to have a ton of steals, just the way we play our defense, but we need to get a couple so we can get out in transition a little bit.”
The Cardinals took the lead back on a Jabin Gardiner bucket with around 10 seconds to play, but Lamberty elected not to call a timeout. York pushed the ball upcourt and found a clean look for Ivey, but the shot simply didn’t fall as Crete held on for the one-point victory.
“I thought if we could get in transition, we got the best look we were going to get the whole time,” Lamberty said. “To get Garrett a clean look from 21 feet, we’ll take that any time. We told them push the basketball, if we don’t like the look we’ll call a timeout. If we like the look, we see it’s open, we’re going to let you go because they do a great job of creating shots.”
York shot 20 of 44 from the floor and 6 of 19 from beyond the arc, but Crete shot 20 of 33 from the floor and 5 of 14 from downtown. The Cardinals held a 21-10 edge on the glass, which was negated by the Dukes winning the turnover battle 14-3.
Ivey led the Dukes with 13 points and buried six shots from the floor. Junior Marshall McCarthy notched 11 points to join Ivey in double figures, as the junior canned a trio of shots from downtown and finished the night with four made field goals.
Junior Ryan Seevers scored eight points and knocked down a pair of treys, Austin Phinney added six and Joel Jensen tallied four. Marley Jensen and Jude Collingham both recorded two points to round out the Dukes’ scoring efforts.
Gardiner poured in a game-high 16 points for Crete, while Aidan McDowell notched 12 and Lane Wendelin added 10.