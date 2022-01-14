York boys second-half rally comes up short against Crete

YORK – The York Dukes played a little sluggishly during the first half against Crete on Friday night and found themselves down by nine points heading into the locker room as a result. York amped up the intensity in the second half and sparked a rally, taking a 46-45 lead in the final minute before a late Crete basket put the Cardinals back in front with around 10 seconds remaining.

The Dukes got a clean look at the buzzer, but Garrett Ivey’s three did not fall as the Cardinals held on for a 47-46 win in the teams’ Central Conference clash.

“I thought our kids did a good job in the second half of playing harder,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “In the first half, we just didn’t execute well. We got really fast offensively, and that caused us to fall behind. Defensively, I thought in the second half we picked it up, put more pressure on the ball but in the first half we just gave up easy three after easy three. The kids put themselves in a good position to win, but if we play four quarters it would be a little different.”

York trailed 29-20 at halftime, as Crete’s Mason Crumbliss buried a trio of shots from beyond the arc to spark the Cardinals offense.