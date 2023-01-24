York boys rout Northwest in conference quarterfinals

YORK – The York boys basketball team found itself in a funk entering the Central Conference tournament, having lost three of its previous four games.

The second-seeded Dukes sure didn’t play like a team in free-fall during Tuesday night's quarterfinal against 7-seed Northwest, though. Taking the hardwood in the friendly confines of the Duke Dome, York shot out of the gates to the tune of a 24-7 lead after eight minutes of play. By halftime, the cushion sat at 40-13.

York never let up, outscoring the Vikings 35-25 in the second half and rolling to Friday night’s semifinals with a resounding 75-38 victory.

“I thought our kids came out and played hard from the start, that was the biggest thing. In the last few games, we’ve had good starts,” head coach Scott Lamberty said. “Obviously at North Platte we had that lull in the second and the third quarter, but tonight they didn’t. They continued to play hard, they continued to rebound the ball. They kept pushing the basketball and kept getting the ball to the basket and the free-throw line. That’s what we’ve been talking to them all year is when you do those things, good things happen.”

Despite leading by 27 points at the intermission, the Dukes weren’t satisfied. Northwest woke up offensively and netted 19 points in the third quarter – yet they still found themselves trailing by 40 entering the final eight minutes because York exploded for 32 points of its own during the stanza.

“The big thing was not letting up, not coasting,” senior Garrett Ivey said after the game. “We knew we were going to win and we knew we had enough talent to win the game, but we didn’t want to win by 20. We wanted to continue stepping on their throats and growing the lead.”

With game well in hand and running clock in play for the entirety of the fourth quarter, the York starting five rode the pine for most of the final eight minutes as the reserves closed out the win.

Northwest finally made up a little bit of ground in the final period with a 6-3 run, but it came far too little, far too late to meaningfully alter the outcome.

Any production from Northwest's end was dwarfed by York, which put on an offensive clinic on Tuesday night. The Dukes scored at least 16 points in each of the first three quarters and recorded at least 20 in both the opening and third stanzas, and they nearly doubled up the Vikings in terms of made field goals.

York buried more shots from inside the arc Tuesday night (23) than Northwest had total field goals (16). The Dukes also canned eight shots from downtown and finished with 31 made buckets overall, 15 more than the Vikings.

“We set the tone early, getting the ball into the post and getting the ball to the basket. When we do that is when we’re at our best,” Lamberty said. “When we’re shooting nine or 10 threes in a quarter like we did at North Platte, we’re not at our best but when we get there, suddenly that kick three is into a rhythm and that’s when we knock down threes. It all fits together, and that’s what they’re learning but sometimes they have to learn it the hard way.”

Ryan Seevers was the catalyst for York’s third quarter outburst, netting 14 of the Dukes’ 32 points in the frame. Two of those came on a one-handed jam off the fast break that brought the Duke Dome crowd to its feet and put the No. 2 seed in front 63-27 with just under 2:15 remaining in the period.

The senior was mostly quiet over the other three quarters but still led all scorers with 16 points. Ivey followed just behind him with 15, 11 of which came in the first half. Barrett Olson knocked down three of York’s eight treys and also finished with 15 points, while Austin Phinney added 12 as four Dukes cracked double figures.

Behind the senior quartet, Ryan Huston netted six points, Leyton Snodgrass tallied five and Marshall McCarthy and Riley Clark notched three apiece. Carter Stenger capped the scoring effort with two points.

“It shows them what they’re capable of if they string those minutes together, but it also rewarded them for practicing hard yesterday,” Lamberty said. “We’ve been practicing kind of blegh for a month, and that’s how we’ve been played for two or three quarters of a game. Yesterday we had a good practice, so I expect to go in Wednesday and Thursday and have a couple more good practices to get ready for Friday.”

Chase Wiegert paced Northwest with nine points in the loss, while Hunter Jensen netted eight and Trevyn Keene added six.

The Dukes will face 3-seed Aurora in the semifinals Friday night riding the kind of high that comes from a performance like the one York turned in Tuesday night. It also provided a needed jolt of momentum for the hosts, which had lost three of four entering the day after an 8-1 start.

“It’s a big boost of confidence. After the past few games we felt kind of drained and lost a little confidence,” Seevers said after the game. “This game was a big game to get us boosted back up for Aurora, which will be a lot better competition even though Northwest is pretty dang good, so it’s nice to get back on track.”