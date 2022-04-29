York boys pound Crete Golf Invite going 1-2-3

CRETE - The College Heights golf course in Crete is not long by most standards at 5,698 yards, but get out of position in the tree-lined fairways and you will find yourself shooting a big score.

The York Dukes for the most part avoided disaster all day long and with Ryan Seevers, Emmanuel Jensen and Marley Jensen turning in a 1-2-3 finish at the Crete Invite and a team score of 309 the Dukes were the team champions.

York’s 309 was 26 strokes better than Lincoln Pius X that finished second with a 335 total and third place Crete with a 339.

Coming into the meet, York sophomore Emmanuel Jensen had posted three consecutive wins and was looking for a fourth on Friday. The Dukes got the win as Seevers fired rounds of 34-39 for a 73 and Jensen had a 75 with rounds of 38-37 for second.

York also took third place as senior Marley Jensen scored a 78 with a 38 and a 40.

Lincoln Pius X’s Tyler Morris also finished the day with a 78 and Seward’s Bryce Piskorski ended his day in fifth place with an 80.

“If someone had to end Emmanuel’s tournament win streak, I’m glad it was somebody on our own team. He and Ryan are going to have a great internal competition throughout the year and it is so enjoyable to watch because they are both great players and more importantly great people,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “Marley has become so much more consistent and gives us an opportunity to reach our ultimate goal.”

The Dukes also got a solid effort from Joel and Elijah Jensen with Elijah firing an 83 and Joel an 85. All five York golfers walked away with medals on Friday.

“Joel and Elijah were also able to post solid scores which you need for a team to shoot below 310,” added Malleck.

The Centennial Broncos were also at College Heights where they shot a team score of 373 good for sixth place.

Leading the Broncos was Alex Hirschfeld with an 87, Lance Haberman fired a 93, Sam Ehlers had a 96 and Reiden Fowler turned in a 97.

York will be in Lincoln at the Lincoln Southwest Invite on Tuesday and will join the rest of the Central Conference in Seward for the annual league get-together on Friday.

Team scores-1.York 309, 2.Lincoln Pius X 335, 3.Crete 339, 4.Seward 342, 5.Waverly 358, 6.Centennial 373, 7.Fairbury 400, 8.Plattsmouth 406, 9.Nebraska City 426