SEWARD – The York boys laced up their running shoes and hit the track on the opening day of the spring sports season, as the Dukes competed in the 14-team field at the Bulldog Challenge hosted by Concordia University.

Two players scored for York, with both coming in the pole vault. Hudson Holoch cleared 12-0 and claimed bronze and freshman teammate Brayden Wegrzyn finished just behind him in fourth place. The duo accounted for all 10 York points as the Dukes placed 12th in the team standings.

The Dukes nearly added points in the 1600, where Colin Pinneo clocked in at 4:53.85 and finished just outside the top six in seventh place and Gabe Zarraga took 11th with a time of 5:06.23.

Eli Nething added another seventh-place finish in the long jump, as the sophomore recorded a leap of 39-7.

Blair took home the team title with 72 points, seven ahead of runner-up Aurora. Wahoo tallied 62 points and took third, Lexington finished fourth with 50 and Adams Central rounded out the top five with 34.

Team scoring

1. Blair (BLA) 72, 2. Aurora (AUR) 65, 3. Wahoo (WAH) 62, 4. Lexington (LEX) 50, 5. Adams Central (AC) 34, 6. Milford (MIL) 29, 7. Ashland-Greenwood (AG) 25, 8. Boys Town (BT) 24, 9. Seward (SEW) 22, 10. West Point-Beemer (WPB) 21, 11. Fairbury (FAIR) 11, 12. York 10, 13. Omaha Concordia (OC) 5, 14. Fort Calhoun (4).

Event winners and York athletes who placed

60-meter dash – 1. Ethan Baessler, BLA, 7.09

60-meter hurdles – 1. Zach Fox, WAH, 8.54

200 – 1. Grant Trausch, AC, 23.26

400 – 1. Devon Carel, FAIR, 52.77

800 – 1. Nolan Slominski, BLA, 2:00.75 (meet record)

1600 – 1. Oscar Aguado, LEX, 4:43.48

3200 – 1. Dawson Fricke, BLA, 10:13.67

4x400 – 1. Wahoo, 3:43.54

4x800 – 1. Blair, 8:42.71 (meet record)

High Jump – 1. Greysen Strauss, LEX, 6-2

Long Jump – 1. Carsen Staehr, AUR, 22-11¼

Triple Jump – 1. Benji Nelson, WAH, 42-10¾

Pole Vault – 1. Kalen Knott, SEW, 14-0; 3. Hudson Holoch, YORK, 12-0; 4. Brayden Wegrzyn, YORK, J12-0

Shot Put – 1. Isaiah Pompey, BT, 15.79