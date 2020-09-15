York boys open some eyes at Aurora Invite

AURORA – Maybe York junior runner Jackson Schmid put it best following the Dukes’ fourth-place finish at the Aurora Invite on Friday.
Schmid, who came across the tape in 12th with a time of 18 minutes, 0.85 seconds, said, “There weren’t many expectations for many of us going into the race or the season, but I think we showed all the teams there how good we can be.”
The York boys cross country team had a defining moment on Friday.
While taking home fourth place at the Aurora Invite, the Dukes were just four points out of first as Aurora, Seward and Hastings all tied for the top spot with 48 points.
York head coach Eric Rasmussen said the team had a few close battles down the stretch that nearly went its way.
“Our boys ran a great race. Our top three boys all ran the best race of their careers. Our top four boys went out strong and competed hard. We were facing the defending state champions in Class B in Aurora, the third place team from Class B last year in Seward, and the fourth place team from last year in Hastings,” Rasmussen said. “We nearly won the meet, losing by only four points. We had a lot of close battles along the final stretch that we nearly won.”
Leading the York runners was sophomore Colin Pinneo, who was fifth with a time of 17:05.26.
The meet champion was Adams Central junior Luke Bonifas, who was clocked at 16:33.83. Second went to Seward’s Nathan Nottingham (16:34.5) and rounding out the top three was Jonathan Lopez of Hastings with clocking of 17:4.85.
York sophomore Gabe Zarraga was ninth with a time of 17:43.28 while Schmid was 12th. Rounding out the York runners was James Bonde in 26th with a time of 18:38.75.
Pinneo said after the race the Dukes had opened some eyes.
“I am honored to be a part of this team. We went into this race with no eyes on us and we left the race with people talking about us,” Pinneo said. “I can’t wait to see how much we improve and how much we can accomplish.”
Zarraga also noted that Friday’s performance bodes well for the rest of the year.
“As I started today’s race, I didn’t think we would have accomplished this much, but as I ended the race we came out with so many new goals and I wouldn’t trade that or my team for anything,” Zarraga said.
Rasmussen noted the entire team’s effort on Friday.
“Colin Pinneo had a great race. He finished fifth and was barely edged out at the finish line by the fifth place runner from Class C last season,” Rasmussen said. “Gabe Zarraga has improved a lot. He ran a great race, finishing ninth. He ran over three minutes faster than last year at this meet. Jackson Schmid had a strong race finishing 12th and earning a medal. James Bonds was our fourth scorer and competed hard the entire race.
“I was proud how hard our boys competed. I think everyone gave a great effort and competed today.”
The Fillmore Central Panthers also ran in the invite on Friday and posted a team score of 102, which was seventh out of nine teams.
The Panthers’ top runner was senior Garrett Nichols, who finished in eighth place with a time of 17:26.59, while another senior, Conner Nun, had a clocking of 18:38.4 for 25th.
The next two runners for the Fillmore Central team came across in 41st and 42nd. In 41st was Hunter Verhage, a senior, with a time of 19:16.12 and rounding out the scoring was sophomore Travis Meyers with a time of 19:16.8.
York is back in action on Friday when it travels to Pioneers Park in Lincoln for the Waverly Invite. The race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The Fillmore Central Panthers will hold their annual invite on Thursday at Hidden Hills Golf Course which gets underway at 4:30 p.m. Along with the Panthers, local teams from McCool Junction and Centennial will be in action.
Boys Team Scoring: 1.Auroa 48; 2. Seward 48; 3. Hastings 48; 4. York 52; 5. Northwest 59; 6. Adams Central 88; 7. Fillmore Central 102; 8. Crete 145; 9. St. Cecilia 190.
