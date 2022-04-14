 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

York boys no match for Class B No. 2 Lexington

  • Updated
  • 0

Minutemen attacked Dukes all afternoon to the tune of 54 shots

YORK – The Lexington Minutemen (11-2) opened the 2022 season with a pair of losses to Class A No. 3 Papillion La-Vista South by the score of 4-2 and Class A No. 6 Omaha Westside 2-0.

Since then they outscored their opponents 51-3 and ran off 11 straight to earn the No. 2 ranking in the Class B ratings.

On Thursday night the Minutemen peppered 54 shots at the York keepers and scored three goals in the opening 11 minutes to pull away from York for the 9-0 win at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

York held the No. 2 team scoreless the first 6 ½ minutes, but Ernesto Vargas-Hernandez opened the scoring and the flood gates were breached as the Minutemen led 5-0 at the break.

The second Lexington goal happened quickly, just 37 seconds after the first, as York had a breakdown on the kickoff and Lexington took advantage.

York had a few runs at the Lexington keeper, but they did not record a shot on goal.

People are also reading…

Other scoring for Lexington came from Diego Martinez-Maravilla with two goals, Miguel Raymundo-Jesus also scored twice and the eighth goal for the Minutemen was a shot from Vargas-Hernandez that bounced off the York keeper and into the goal.

Alexander Perez-Tunay and Ezequiel Lucas-Reynoso each had one score.

Following the game, York head coach Matt Maltsberger’s comment was short but said it all.

“Lexington is ranked No. 2 in the state for a reason,” he said.

York, 3-7 and on a five-game skid, will take to the road looking for their first goal in their last three games as they rematch with the Dusters Tuesday night in Holdrege.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News