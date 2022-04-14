York boys no match for Class B No. 2 Lexington

Minutemen attacked Dukes all afternoon to the tune of 54 shots

YORK – The Lexington Minutemen (11-2) opened the 2022 season with a pair of losses to Class A No. 3 Papillion La-Vista South by the score of 4-2 and Class A No. 6 Omaha Westside 2-0.

Since then they outscored their opponents 51-3 and ran off 11 straight to earn the No. 2 ranking in the Class B ratings.

On Thursday night the Minutemen peppered 54 shots at the York keepers and scored three goals in the opening 11 minutes to pull away from York for the 9-0 win at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

York held the No. 2 team scoreless the first 6 ½ minutes, but Ernesto Vargas-Hernandez opened the scoring and the flood gates were breached as the Minutemen led 5-0 at the break.

The second Lexington goal happened quickly, just 37 seconds after the first, as York had a breakdown on the kickoff and Lexington took advantage.

York had a few runs at the Lexington keeper, but they did not record a shot on goal.

Other scoring for Lexington came from Diego Martinez-Maravilla with two goals, Miguel Raymundo-Jesus also scored twice and the eighth goal for the Minutemen was a shot from Vargas-Hernandez that bounced off the York keeper and into the goal.

Alexander Perez-Tunay and Ezequiel Lucas-Reynoso each had one score.

Following the game, York head coach Matt Maltsberger’s comment was short but said it all.

“Lexington is ranked No. 2 in the state for a reason,” he said.

York, 3-7 and on a five-game skid, will take to the road looking for their first goal in their last three games as they rematch with the Dusters Tuesday night in Holdrege.