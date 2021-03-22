York boys lose heartbreaker to Omaha Burke in 2-1 in shootout

YORK – The only thing wrong on Saturday, weather wise, was a strong southern wind during the York Soccer Invite at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

It was the first time in several years the weather cooperated and the York Invite was played to completion.

The Omaha Burke Bulldogs survived a pair of nail biters as they opened with a 2-1 shootout win over the host Dukes and then defeated Aurora in the championship game 1-0.

York took on North Platte for third place and dropped a 2-0 decision. The Bulldogs of North Platte fell to Aurora in their opening game 2-1 in a shootout.

York lit the scoreboard for their only goal of the tournament just 10 minutes into Saturday’s game with Burke.

Several players were in pursuit of a loose ball some 15-20 yards in front of the Burke goal. The Bulldog keeper came out and York sophomore Garrett Ivey was able to direct the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

York held that advantage until near the two-minute mark of the first half when the Bulldogs got a strong push down the right sideline. A pass got inside the right wing and Burke’s Evan Preciado-Ramirez finished to send the two schools to the half deadlocked at 1-1.

