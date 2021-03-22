York boys lose heartbreaker to Omaha Burke 2-1 in shootout

YORK – The only thing wrong on Saturday, weather wise, was a strong southern wind during the York Soccer Invite at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.
It was the first time in several years the weather cooperated and the York Invite was played to completion.
The Omaha Burke Bulldogs survived a pair of nail biters as they opened with a 2-1 shootout win over the host Dukes and then defeated Aurora in the championship game 1-0.
York took on North Platte for third place and dropped a 2-0 decision. The Bulldogs of North Platte fell to Aurora in their opening game 2-1 in a shootout.
York lit the scoreboard for their only goal of the tournament just 10 minutes into Saturday’s game with Burke.
Several players were in pursuit of a loose ball some 15-20 yards in front of the Burke goal. The Bulldog keeper came out and York sophomore Garrett Ivey was able to direct the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
York held that advantage until near the two-minute mark of the first half when the Bulldogs got a strong push down the right sideline. A pass got inside the right wing and Burke’s Evan Preciado-Ramirez finished to send the two schools to the half deadlocked at 1-1.
Both teams had a couple of chances to break the tie in the second half, but couldn’t and the game went to a shootout.
In the shootout, both squads scored on their first chances, but Burke would go up 3-1 as Christian Perez and Jonathan DeLuna-Pinedo gave the Bulldogs a big lead.
Burke closed the deal when their keeper, who had two great saves in the shootout, closed the door on a 4-2 win.
York had 11 shots to six for Burke and Duke senior keeper Chase Collingham was credited with three saves.
In the consolation game the Dukes were actually charted with a 10-9 advantage in shots, but the North Platte Bulldogs scored two first half goals and the defense did the rest in the 2-0 win.
The Bulldogs (1-2) were pre-season No. 10 in the Omaha World-Herald Class B state rankings. Their scoring in the win over York came from juniors Ty Luna and Ty Hildebrand. On the two goals, assists were credited to Collin Manzano and Hildebrand.
Keeper Jaden Dike, a senior, was credited with eight saves.
York (0-3) was scheduled to play at Aurora on Monday and back on the road Tuesday to No. 4 Lexington.