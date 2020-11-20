York boys hoping late-season momentum translates to the 2020-21 campaign

Erwin, a talented all-around player for Lamberty, averaged 11.5 points and had team-highs in rebounding (5.5), assists (2.9) and steals (2.4). He shot 32 percent from 3-point range (12 of 37) and made 64 percent of his free throws (74 of 114).

Lamberty wants his team to be even more unselfish offensively. Moving the ball quickly and efficiently is the name of the game.

“We need to move better without the basketball and set better screens,” Lamberty said. “We have worked hard so far on our screen game offensively and defensively. We’ve become better at reading and reacting to when we should curl and when we should slip screens. We’ll also work to be more up-tempo.”

Stepping into bigger roles this season will be a pair of sophomores who saw varsity minutes as freshmen – Austin Phinney and Barrett Olson.

Phinney battled in the paint – often against older and stronger opponents – and hauled down 27 offensive boards on the season, which was second on the team, behind Erwin’s 35. He brings an energy under the hoop, Lamberty said.

“Austin will need to be a big rebounder and athlete for us and use his ability to get to the basket more often,” Lamberty said. “We also think his length defensively can cause teams problems in certain situations.”